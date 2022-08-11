4 surprise ratings in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 is the latest WWE game on the market. Boasting a wide roster, never-before-seen features and extensive game modes, it is a solid addition to the 2K franchise.

WWE 2K22 was released after players held the deluxe edition of WWE 2K20 for more than a year. There was no WWE 2K21, meaning the company had plenty of time to develop their latest game. They used their time well and created a game that did plenty of fan service for the diehards.

However, nothing is perfect, and this game is no exception. Every year, superstar ratings cause intense discussion and debate among fans. We look at four of the most surprising ratings in WWE 2K22 and give our verdicts on the same.

#4. On our list of surprising WWE 2K22 ratings: Sami Zayn (80)

Zayn's nerf is hard to take

80? For someone who has been a brilliant constant on the WWE roster? 2K were not thinking this through at all.

Sami Zayn may have played a bumbling fool since the turn of the decade, but 80 is too low for him. For context, Drew Gulak is rated 79, which makes Zayn look like he had a year to forget. That couldn't be further from the truth, given how he recently fought the likes of Johnny Knoxville and tangled with Logan Paul.

Maybe The Master Strategist was right in saying there's a conspiracy going on against him in WWE.

#3. Bianca Belair (86/87)

Since WWE 2K20's release, no female superstar has had more success than Bianca Belair. The fact that she only has an 86-87 (varies according to the update) is worthy of multiple eyebrow raises.

Given how Belair had an incredibly low rating in WWE 2K20, we can understand why the WWE 2K22 team did not want to go overboard with the buffs. However, we still think she should be rocking an 89 at the very least.

#2. Randy Orton

Orton doesn't look happy with his rating, and we have to agree

Randy Orton having an 88 rating in WWE 2K22 is far from the ideal rating. In the last couple of years, the ratings haven't been kind to him. While we could make a case for previous years, there's just no way he deserves only an 88 after what he has achieved recently.

In 2020, Orton won his 14th World Championship and embarked on a great run as The Legend Killer. His subsequent face turn and the formation of RK-Bro saw him win the RAW Tag Team Championship multiple times.

We think The Viper should probably get a buff to a 90. This would make him a viable option in competitive play. Mr. RKO on his day can beat any given star in WWE, so a superstar of his caliber with an 88 rating, is a serious downplay of his achievements.

#1. Rey Mysterio (90)

This is probably going to earn us some stick, but hear us out. Video game franchises have this obsession with making their cover star one of the top rated players on the roster. WWE 2K22 is guilty of doing the same thing as well, giving cover star Rey Mysterio a rather generous 90 rating.

Generous is the right choice of terms for that rating, especially considering the year Mysterio had in WWE. While we understand that the 90 rated character isn't a yearly-specific variation, it still doesn't make sense. For context, the standard Shawn Michaels character is 88 rated. Will all due respect to the Luchador legend, that can't be right.

WWE 2K22 rating Mysterio 90 is great in one area, as having a competitive cruiserweight at the top of the pile and given how the meta is always geared towards OP Heavyweights, it is nice to see a viable high-flyer among the top characters.

