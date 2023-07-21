4 surprises that could take place on SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown is set to take place from the Amalie Arena in Orlando, Florida. While not much is announced for the event, a lot can be expected to take place, considering the promotion is building for the biggest party of the year, SummerSlam.

From what is announced, Roman Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown to discuss the Rules of Engagement with Jey Uso. Furthermore, the Fatal 4-way US Invitational match will take place as Sheamus, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, and Cameron Grimes will battle it out to face Santos Escobar in a No.1 contender match.

While these are the segments and matches announced until now, fans can also expect to receive some huge surprises on the blue brand. Today, we will look at four such surprises that could take place on SmackDown this week:

#4. Heel turn on SmackDown

While the story of The Bloodline is SmackDown's biggest selling point at the moment, soon there could be another faction's storyline competing with it.

The other faction in question is the Latino World Order. This week on the blue brand, LWO could witness a potential heel turn from Santos Escobar.

If Rey Mysterio wins the Fatal 4-way match, there is a possibility Escobar could betray him to challenge Austin Theory for the US title. While this is speculative, seeing something like this happen would indeed blow the minds of every wrestling fan.

#3. Jey Uso recruits a new member on his side

Right now, in his feud against Roman Reigns, Jey Uso is a single man against the power and wisdom of three. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see him add another member to his squad since Jimmy Uso will be out for quite some time. The new members Jey can seek help from could be Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

When Jey Uso had to decide to choose between his brother and The Bloodline, Zayn was trying to influence him to leave The Bloodline. Now that he is against Roman Reigns, it won't be a surprise to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn offer their support to Jey.

#2. LA Knight loses the Fatal 4-way match

In an ideal world, if WWE wishes to not face backlash from fans, they would have to book LA Knight to win the Fatal 4-way match on SmackDown this week and the US title in the future.

However, considering WWE is full of surprises, there could be a possibility that the former Million Dollar Champion will lose on the blue brand this week.

If one pays close attention, each member involved in last week's and this week's Fatal 4-way match has their own story to tell. Whether it is Sheamus or Rey Mysterio, the fact that Knight will be going against top-tier talent will make it a difficult task for him to win the match. However, the 40-year-old will be a favorite.

#1. Roman Reigns introduces a stipulation for his match at SummerSlam

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will appear to discuss the Rules of Engagement for his match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. While this contest is important for Jey, it is equally important for Reigns. Because Jey Uso, in recent times, is the biggest threat to Reigns' position as Head of the Table.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see the Tribal Chief add a stipulation to their match at SummerSlam. While there could be a stipulation that states Jey would never be able to challenge Reigns again if he loses, there could also be a 'loser leaves SmackDown' stipulation that comes into play.

Regardless of what it is, a stipulation will certainly make the match at SummerSlam more interesting.

