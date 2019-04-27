4 Surprises that could happen on RAW next week

What twists and turns await?

Following a blockbuster episode Monday Night RAW this week, the excitement has risen for the next week. With fresh faces arriving after the Superstar Shake-Up, it should be a stupendous edition of RAW next week.

AJ Styles became the number one contender to challenge the current Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. Bray Wyatt made his much-awaited return with a new gimmick as he introduced the 'Firefly Fun House'. Sami Zayn continued his hatred for the WWE Universe while Cedric Alexander lost his first RAW bout against Cesaro. Moreover, the all-new Robert Roode defeated Ricochet.

The upcoming RAW will take place at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Vince McMahon's billion dollar company already announced that Alexa Bliss will reveal the names of participants from the red brand for Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Here we discuss four surprises that could happen on RAW next week.

#4 The Usos could become number one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship

The RAW Tag Team division got a massive boost after the, Superstar Shake-Up. Two prominent tag teams joined the red brand, as the Usos arrived from SmackDown Live and The Viking Raiders became the new entrants from NXT. The tag team division of the red brand has not been up to the mark in the last few weeks, but the scenario is gradually altering with the addition of two new teams.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are the current RAW Tag Team Champions as they won the twin belts at the Grandest Stage of Them All this month. It is ambiguous who could be the next challengers of Ryder and Hawkins. The two men had a backstage segment this week as they acknowledged the new duo, the Viking Raiders.

Judging by the storyline of RAW Tag Team division, three teams could be contenders for the twin belts. Hence, the Usos, Viking Raiders, and the Revival could compete with each other next week. The winning team might earn a title shot later on. The four-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions Usos are aiming to dominate the red brand after Superstar Shake-Up, and they have a big chance to be the next challengers.

