4 surprising moments from Raw this week

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.60K // 03 Jul 2018, 22:07 IST

A moment some might like, and others might hate, but the real question is, who booked this crap?

There is no way of sugar coating this, this week's episode of Raw is the reason why longtime wrestling fans are so frustrated with the Vince McMahon's wrestling product they are actually switching to NJPW and other promotions out their that offer some sort of entertainment.

And maybe it the 'entertainment' in WWE that is stifling the product as there was no trace of that found on Raw this week. As the creative team once again produced an episode of the red brand that booked similar segments, booked a fricken crapload of tag team matches and on top of all of that booked the main event of the night was one worth skipping as it culminated in absolute nothingness.

But as a wrestling fan, optimism is the one characteristic you need have, as the frustrating nature of the WWE product can bore you. Therefore, while Raw was extremely bad at building towards Extreme Rules, they did offer some surprising moments, and in full disclosure, some of these moments were not surprising in a good way.

#1 Run Owens Run

Ladies and Gentlemen, your main event of Raw.

Kevin Owens is a fantastic wrestler, commentator, promo artist or entertainer in general, the man can turn awful material the WWE creative team hand him on a weekly basis into something progressive, but on this week's edition of Raw, WWE KO’d Kevin's credibility.

Being scared of somebody is not uncommon, as facing someone who you never faced before would make you rethink what you are getting in to, but in the case of Kevin Owens and Strowman, that analogy holds no weight, as both these men have faced off against each other countless times in the past.

Moreover, one would think by now KO knows Strowman's strengths, weakness, target areas and use that information to his advantage which would allow him to neutralize the big man, but no, WWE would rather have Owens run away and hidden in a portable toilet. And yeah, you have read that right, in 2018 the former Universal Champion ran away from a match and hid in a toilet.

Nevertheless, Strowman would then drag Owens who was locked inside the toilet and throw it off the stage. Only Vince McMahon knows how he is going to get KO feeling like the main event player he once was, cause right now he is at his lowest on the Raw power rankings.