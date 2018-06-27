Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 surprising moments from Smackdown Live this week (26 June 2018)

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
679   //    27 Jun 2018, 13:53 IST

Image result for wwe team hell no
A moment that
noone
saw coming

WWE presented an episode of SmackDown Live that did not feel thoroughly important, as the planned United States Title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy was canned due to Nakamura sustaining a late injury. Also, the exclusion of main event talents such as Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and Charlotte Flair left a gap in the blue brand's usually excellent broadcast.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

However, this episode did its job in building up Rusev as a likeable underdog and monster at the same time, gave Becky Lynch a chance to build momentum and make tag team wrestling the focal point of the show. Thus, the surprises the show had to offer were ranging from "this is absolutely" awesome to "really this again?"

#1 Sanity losses their first ever main roster match

Image result for wwe sanity vs usos
So what's the logic behind this decision?

Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe were absolute beasts down in NXT, as the Full Sail faithful treated them as such, the creative team booked them in that manner, and their excellent matches spoke for itself.

Therefore, fans expected their debut on SmackDown Live to be awe-inspiring, but WWE delayed it for such a long time they eventually did not make the impact they were supposed to make. As this week on SmackDown Live, they lost clean to The Usos and Jeff Hardy.

Moreover, for what it is worth, the norm that every debuting Superstar needs to win their big debut match is sort of uninteresting, as the loss can allow them to build character, but in the case of Sanity, their concept of chaos must be validated; otherwise, their team is rendered useless. Hopefully, WWE can use this loss to add layers to Sanity, as right now they do not feel like big deals on the blue brand.

Page 1 of 4 Next
WWE SmackDown The Usos Daniel Bryan Kane
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 26th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 surprising moments from SmackDown Live (April 24, 2018)
RELATED STORY
8 surprising moments from Raw and Smackdown Live this week
RELATED STORY
4 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Preview, June 26th 2018: Many new...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
5 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: January 23rd, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us