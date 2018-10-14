4 Survivor Series Matches which WWE changed at the last moment

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.60K // 14 Oct 2018, 16:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Just imagine what would've happened to the prestige of the WWE Championship had this match taken place

WWE Creative marks Survivor Series as the only night of the year where the RAW and SmackDown superstars go head-to-head in direct competition. The idea has been well received by the WWE Universe, as a plethora of exciting matches have taken place at Survivor Series 2016 and 2017.

The WWE Universe and the critics marked the traditional 5-on-5 tag team elimination match of 2016 and Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles "Champion vs Champion" match at the 2017 event as the best matches of the 2 nights. However, WWE had some different plans for both the PPVs. In fact, the company went on cancel their announced matches after poor reception by the audience.

Here's a countdown of those 4 matches which WWE Creative altered after announcing.

(Note- This list comprises matches from Survivior Series 2016 and 2017 only)

#4 Dolph Ziggler (c) vs Sami Zayn for Intercontinental Championship (The Miz defeated Dolph to replace him in the match)

When the 2 superstars were babyfaces

Just before Survivor Series in 2016, Dolph Ziggler put an open challenge to any RAW superstar who thought he could defeat the Show Off for the title. Ziggler had just won the title mere weeks ago after pinning the Miz in a "Career vs Title match" at No Mercy. He then successfully defended his championship against Curt Hawkins before issuing the challenge.

Next week on RAW, Sami Zayn showed interest in fighting Ziggler at the PPV. However, he was put in a qualifying match where he defeated the Bulgarian Brute Rusev in a singles match. The WWE Universe was excited for this epic face vs face match-up between two of the best technical wrestlers on both the brands.

But WWE Creative tricked the fans by having the Miz win the title at SmackDown 900 thanks to interference from Maryse. Nevertheless, the A-Lister and the Underdog from the Underground pulled off an epic match for the WWE Universe in Toronto as the arena echoed with chants of "This is Awesome" during the match.

The Hollywood superstar would cheat again to retain his title but Sami emerged as the real winner from that match.

1 / 4 NEXT