4 takeaways from WWE Payback 2023

WWE Payback 2023 is in the history books. Considering the lack of hype and recent unfortunate circumstances, the excitement level for the show was a little low heading into Pittsburgh.

The Triple H-led creative team put together a solid event with incredible storytelling, character development, and compelling teases. On that note, let's look at four key takeaways from WWE Payback 2023.

#4 The Seth Rollins-Shinsuke Nakamura saga is far from over

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Title was among the most highly anticipated bouts heading into Saturday's event. The Visionary's lingering back issues were the focal point of the rivalry, which figured into their decent championship bout.

Rollins executed a Stomp out of nowhere to put the challenger away for the three-count. Nakamura was visibly frustrated with the outcome as he was seen anxiously pacing at ringside.

As WWE Payback went off-air, The King of Strong assaulted the World Heavyweight Champion, sending a loud and clear message that their issues were far from resolved.

#3 LA Knight vs. John Cena may become a reality very soon

"Full-time" John Cena is back home as he is advertised for regular appearances for the next two months. The 16-time world champion wasted no time making an impact as he announced himself as the host of WWE Payback.

After a brief confrontation with The Miz, Cena revealed himself as the special guest referee for LA Knight vs. Miz. As expected, The Megastar won the encounter, but the bout was more notable for Knight's intriguing run-ins with the match official.

At one point, Knight almost struck Cena with a right hand. Tensions remained high between the two mega superstars. However, the host of WWE Payback 2023 ultimately endorsed the winner with a handshake on the entrance ramp.

#2 The Judgment Day reasserted its dominance at WWE Payback 2023

Considering the escalating tensions between Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest and Finn Balor, fans were tempted to believe that The Judgement Day was on the verge of implosion, possibly as soon as Saturday. However, RAW's top faction proved us all wrong once again.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were firing on all cylinders, with Owens even putting his body on the line with a breathtaking Swanton Bomb off an elevated platform.

As the dust settled, Balor and Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, with the former becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the process. Later in the show, Rhea Ripley continued her dominance with a convincing victory over Raquel Rodriguez.

#1 Main Event Jey Uso is in line for a sizeable singles push

What a surprise!

After Jimmy Uso betrayed his twin brother at SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso "quit" WWE. However, much to the delight of fans worldwide, Main Event Jey returned at WWE Payback 2023.

Cody Rhodes put Jey over big time on The Grayson Waller Effect with his fantastic introduction. Considering the response he received, it seems like WWE is prepared to launch the former Right Hand Man of Roman Reigns to the stratosphere.

What this means for The Bloodline saga remains to be seen, but it is intriguing to see Jey separated from his family.

