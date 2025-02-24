4 Teams who can dethrone #DIY as WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41 

WWE WrestleMania is approaching. The two-night special event is less than two months away, and fans are starting to feel the excitement. There is a lot of intrigue, and the audience is wondering what the match card might look like.

Ad

Several titles are expected to be defended at the big Premium Live Event, including the Tag Team Title. The current champions are the duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Collectively known as DIY, Gargano and Ciampa are in their second reign as champions. Their first reign was cut short by The Bloodline, but this second reign appears to be continuing for the near future. With that said, their time with the titles might come to an end at WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

This article will take a look at four teams that could potentially set up and dethrone Gargano and Ciampa at WrestleMania. This includes former main roster champions and duos who have yet to hold gold on RAW or SmackDown.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Below are four teams who can dethrone #DIY as WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Motor City Machine Guns keep getting ripped off

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Motor City Machine Guns have long been regarded as one of the best tag teams in the world. The duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin honed their craft all over the world, but most notably in TNA Wrestling before joining WWE last year.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley quickly won the WWE Tag Team Titles after debuting. Unfortunately, DIY turned heel on the duo when they went at it, ultimately leading to a title change. Since then, The Street Profits interrupted a title match where they might have reclaimed the gold.

Ad

It seems like the two can't get a fair title match even if their lives depended on it, but that could change at WrestleMania 41. If the duo is given a fair shot at the gold, they will likely dethrone DIY and win back their coveted belts.

#3. Los Garza has been leveling up on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Los Garza is a duo that is part of Legado Del Fantasma. The WWE stable also includes Santos Escobar, along with Angel and Berto. Previously, Elektra Lopez was part of the stable, but she was recently released by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Angel and Berto have received much more attention on WWE SmackDown in recent months. The two have had segments with talking and some character development and motivation. This has been refreshing since they had been portrayed as generic wrestlers for so long.

Ad

The next step in Los Garza's evolution is for the duo to finally win gold as a team. This could happen if they battle DIY at WrestleMania 41. There is no doubt that both teams would put on a match of the year contender, but a title change is also quite possible.

#2. Pretty Deadly are finally being taken seriously

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pretty Deadly is a tag team on WWE SmackDown that consists of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. While main roster fans may view them as comedic figures, make no mistake about it, they are highly talented. They held gold in NXT for a reason.

Still, their main roster presentation left a lot to be desired for a while. WWE has shifted things, however, and the two have shown more aggression and a bit more seriousness lately. This has created a brand new edge for Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

Ad

Considering that DIY attempted to manipulate them but ultimately woke up this more serious edge, it would be poetic justice for Pretty Deadly to win the gold. Elton and Kit dethroning Ciampa and Gargano at WrestleMania would be a great moment.

#1. The Street Profits deserve to finally hold WWE gold again

The Street Profits are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. The duo has managed to win titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. In fact, they even held the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship when the promotion was still an indie, despite being part of NXT.

Ad

Despite their past successes, much of it is exactly that: in the past. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford haven't held gold in WWE for years. This has led to the two becoming more aggressive and there is a brand new chip on their shoulders.

This new attitude could lead to a title change at WrestleMania 41. Montez and Angelo might dethrone DIY, whether in a standard tag team match or a multi-team bout, and once again sit high atop the mountain as the faces of the tag team division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback