4 teams from WWE Mixed Match Challenge 1 being missed on the second season

Which team do you miss the most?

To be honest, the second installment of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge has been quite underwhelming, and the key reason behind it are injuries to key superstars. Also, the second season of MMC was announced just 2 weeks before its release on Facebook TV, and WWE revealed all 10 teams together, rather than giving some suspense like the first season.

Teams like Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox), Country Domination (Bobby Lashley w/ Lio Rush and Mickie James) and Team Pawz (Natalya and Bobby Roode) have failed to grab the attention of the WWE Universe.

WWE Creative reduced the number of teams from 12 to 10 in the second season, and also altered the format of the tournament. Here are the 4 teams the WWE Universe misses the most from WWE MMC 1.

#1 Team Gold-Rose

WWE Mixed Match Challenge played a huge role in Mandy Rose's current "Golden Goddess" character

An injury to Alicia Fox proved to be a blessing in disguise as she was replaced by Mandy Rose to team up with The Bizarre One, Goldust. The team of Goldust and Mandy Rose attracted the WWE Universe to the Mixed Match Challenge.

They were excited to see chemistry between the two after Mandy and Goldust's brilliant performance in the YouTube video where The Absolution member was revealed as Fox's replacement.

Though the team lost its first match against Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso and Naomi) in a match where Daniel Bryan was the special guest referee, the chemistry between Rose and Goldust was very entertaining to watch, and a lot of fans were disappointed to see them get eliminated from the tournament.

If the duo had continued as a team in Season II where every team is assured of multiple matches, it would have surely engaged the WWE Universe.

