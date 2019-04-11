×
4 Tag Teams Paige could bring to SmackDown Live next week during the Superstar Shake-Up

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
244   //    11 Apr 2019, 02:25 IST

The IIconics might have some new competition next week.
The IIconics made their first title defense on SmackDown after defeating Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce said they scouted all of the teams in New York and found the 45-0 team of Brooklyn Belles. In a quick squash match, the IIconics easily won, but during and after the match, Paige was shown backstage watching the match.

After the match, she was asked by Kayla Braxton how she was doing and why she was watching the match. Paige happily answered, saying that she would be bringing a team of her own to SmackDown next week during the Superstar Shake-Up.

With rosters set to change drastically next week in order to set the WWE up for the rest of the year, just who might Paige be bringing with her to SmackDown next week?

Due to their history, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville may have been possibilities but they are already active members of the show. Here are four other possible teams that she could bring to SmackDown in order to help shake things up.

#4 The Sky Pirates

Could the Sky Pirates be debuting next week with Paige as their mouthpiece?
Prior to the Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania, it would have made sense to have a team from NXT to be a part of the match. Bayley and Sasha Banks had said that they would defend the titles across all brands, including NXT.

But since both women were already involved in the NXT Women's Championship match at NXT TakeOver: New York, that might have impeded that from happening. So now that Sane has technically done all she can do in NXT, is she heading to the main roster next week?

She's been in both Royal Rumble matches and the battle royals this year at 'Mania. Io Shirai just seems to be getting started in NXT and is likely the one who will dethrone Shayna Baszler at some point.

Paige being their mouthpiece would also be beneficial since both women still need a little work on their English. While this is one of the most exciting teams in WWE, in might not be time for the Sky Pirates to fly high on the seas of SmackDown just yet.

