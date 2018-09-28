3 Then vs Now WWE Dream Matches

Then. Now. Forever.

WWE has changed. A lot. Gone are the juiced up behemoths who contested slow, rumbling matches. The WWE of now is a faster, sleeker one.

The 'Sports' in Sports Entertainment has attained greater emphasis today. This doesn't mean that the superstars of the bygone days were any less skilfull. Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, etc were all wrestling savant.

While the WWE has enough talented superstars to put forth a dream match even on RAW, matches between the superstars of today and the superstars of the past is a tantalizing concept.

In this article we take a look at 3 Then vs Now WWE dream matches.

#1. AJ Styles vs Shawn Michaels

Mouth watering..

This is a match that everyone would like to see. Shawn Michaels himself has stated that he'd face Styles if he ever came out of retirement. Even Styles himself has said many times that his dream opponent is Shawn Michaels.

These two superstars are arguably the greatest wrestlers of their generations. Both are sublime in-ring performers, sell moves selflessly and are great ring generals.

AJ has had barnburners with a plethora of superstars, and so has Michaels. A clash between these two super workers would sell out any arena, and blow the roof off of it. If this combination of wrestlers doesn't guarantee a classic for the ages, I don't know what will.

