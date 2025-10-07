4 Theories why Roman Reigns refused Jey Uso’s help ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns’ return to WWE has been greeted with love from millions all around the world, and the OTC is now set to return to action this weekend. Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, and fans have not been able to stop talking about it.Right after the match was made official, Reigns came face-to-face with The Usos backstage when Jey Uso offered to help the OTC against Bronson Reed, and potentially Bron Breakker as well, at Crown Jewel. However, Reigns immediately refused to take help from his cousin, which left fans a bit confused. Let’s check out a few theories that could be behind Reigns refusing Jey for the help.#4. Roman Reigns wants Jey to focus on bigger thingsOver the past few weeks, Jey Uso has been acting like a little version of the Tribal Chief, which has been quite an intriguing story in its own. Roman Reigns has been trying to guide his former right-hand man to get himself back into the world title picture, which could be the reason he refused Jey for the help.Reigns might want Jey to focus on his singles career and bring the World title back to the family, which is potentially why he asked Jey to stay out of helping him and rather focus on what he suggested.#3. Jey Uso is becoming a liabilityJey Uso has not been the best version of himself when it comes to the in-ring work and has a lot to prove. With Jey being featured as a little version of Roman Reigns, Jey has a lot of work to do.However, considering his recent run, the former World Heavyweight Champion has been becoming a liability, which could be the reason Roman Reigns refused to take help from the star.#2. Wants fair competition with Bronson ReedRoman Reigns vs Bronson Reed has been an immense feud over the past few months, and a massive Australian Street Fight between both men is now official for Crown Jewel. The OTC might be looking for a fair fight against Reed, regardless of the potential interference from Bron Breakker, which could be a potential reason why he refused to take help at all.Reigns might want to prove what he is capable of, which wouldn’t be possible if he used help from Jey Uso. This could be his theory behind the refusal.#1. Setting up a feud with Jey down the roadConsidering the massive Jey Uso - Roman Reigns story from the past, and the recent developments in Jey’s character lately, a massive feud between Uso and Reigns might be on its way. Both men have been at the pinnacle of the industry over the past few months, and need some big feuds to keep their momentum alive.WWE could be potentially planning a feud between Reigns and Uso, which could be the reason for the OTC’s refusal to take help on RAW, as a potential sign of a storyline. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.