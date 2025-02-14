4 things Alexa Bliss must do on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss made her return to the company after two long years at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Although she couldn’t secure a win in the 30-woman contest, Lexi earned a spot in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match.

Now, here are four things the five-time WWE Women’s Champion could do on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

#4 Paying a visit to Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton became the new WWE Women’s Champion on this year’s first episode of SmackDown by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. While The Buff Barbie will be defending the belt in a title rematch against her former ally, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss could also pay Tiffy a visit.

The two could measure each other up and have a segment where they could sow the seeds of a rivalry in the future. This would also work well, given Stratton’s current status as a heel in the company.

#3 Alexa Bliss could rekindle the flames of a rivalry

Alexa Bliss has had several prominent rivals throughout her career and Nia Jax is one of them. The Irresistible Force was previously dethroned by Lexi when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her back in June 2018.

Now, Bliss has returned at a time when Jax has suffered the same wound once again, but at the hands of Tiffany Stratton. Moreover, The Irresistible Force is also a top contender for both the Women’s World Championship and the WWE Women’s Championship. Thus, Bliss could rekindle her rivalry with Jax to solidify herself further into the title picture.

#2 She could join The Wyatt Sicks

Karrion Kross revealed a few weeks ago that The Wyatt Sicks have been transferred to the SmackDown brand from RAW. Notably, Alexa Bliss previously worked with Bray Wyatt, the brother of the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, Uncle Howdy. Even before Alexa's comeback, there was a huge buzz about her joining hands with the eerie faction.

The group hasn’t made any appearances on the blue-branded show so far. However, if Bliss would indeed join the eerie faction, there is a chance that she could make an appearance with The Wyatt Sicks this week.

#1 Joining hands with an old friend

Interestingly, Nikki Cross is a member of The Wyatt Sicks. The Scotswoman is the former tag team partner of Alexa Bliss and both of them are two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. If Bliss joins the Uncle Howdy-led faction, she will reunite with her old friend once again.

The duo could then enter tag team competition once again. Moreover, they could also feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, especially since The Wyatt Sicks could feud with The Judgment Day because of their similar composition of two female and four male superstars. It would be interesting to see what Bliss' next move on SmackDown will be.

