Uncle Howdy replacing a Wyatt Sicks member with former WWE Women’s Champion? - 4 Directions for Nikki Cross on the road to WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross returned to the main roster playing the role of Abby The Witch alongside Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks.

The 35-year-old wrestler has given the fans several eerie moments as this character, including the delivery of several VHS tapes to deliver Howdy’s message to the people.

As WrestleMania approaches, here are four paths the Scotswoman can take on the road to Las Vegas.

#4 A long-awaited Alexa Bliss reunion

The WWE Universe recently saw the return of Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble after a two-year maternity hiatus.

Notably, Lexi is the former tag team partner of Nikki Cross and the duo even won the Women’s Tag Team Championships twice. Interestingly, while Cross is currently working with Uncle Howdy, Bliss worked with his brother, Bray Wyatt.

WWE could reunite the two superstars once again and strengthen The Wyatt Sicks even more. This would also even the eerie faction’s numbers with The Judgment Day, with four men and two women on both sides. Thus, The Wyatts could face the heel faction at WrestleMania 41.

#3 Taking the tag titles off Naomi and Bianca Belair

If Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross reunite with each other, the two could compete as a pair and fight in the tag division. The ambitious duo could climb their way up the ladder and receive a title shot against the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Noami.

The Stamford-based promotion could set up a feud between the two teams and make them compete for the titles at WrestleMania 41. While Bliss and Cross already make a great team, the company could make the most of the storyline by having Jade Cargill return in Las Vegas and cost the reigning champs their title.

#2 Uncle Howdy could kick Nikki Cross out of The Wyatt Sicks

When comparing Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, the former currently exhibits more achievements and star power. Moreover, the former five-time WWE Women’s Champion also worked with The Fiend, which would make Bliss’ standing more important than that of her tag team partner if she joins The Wyatt Sicks.

Owing to this, there is a chance that Uncle Howdy may replace the Scotswoman with Lexi if she joins his faction instead of just adding a new member. Notably, Bliss and Cross have also been at odds with each other before, with Alexa even landing a Sister Abigail on her friend.

Hence, the arrival of the 33-year-old could spell bad news for the Scotswoman. The two wrestlers could enter a feud which could see them trade blows at WrestleMania 41. WWE could also raise the stakes of the match and give the winner a spot on The Wyatt Sicks while the other star is exiled from the group.

#1 Dethroning Chelsea Green to become the new Women's US Champion

Chelsea Green was crowned as the company’s first-ever Women’s United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. The Canadian superstar has been in an ongoing feud with Michin for the majority of her reign so far.

However, WWE could now be looking to field another superstar challenger for the US title. If Nikki Cross gets replaced by Alexa Bliss in The Wyatt Sicks, there is a chance that the company will have Green's next opponent.

Starting off with challenging a mid-card champion would help Nikki Cross slowly elevate herself as a singles star once again.

Moreover, if she defeats The Hot Mess at WrestleMania, she could slowly try to inch closer to Alexa Bliss’s achievements and stand on equal footing as her.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Abby The Witch on the road to WrestleMania 41.

