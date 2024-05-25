4 things Bayley should do at King and Queen of the Ring following WWE SmackDown attack

Bayley is one of the greatest female stars in WWE history, and there is no debate otherwise. She is the first-ever female Grand Slam Champion and has held a plethora of titles and numerous accolades. This includes the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, and beyond.

As if that isn't enough, The Role Model is the reigning WWE Women's Champion right now. She won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match to earn a title opportunity and proceeded to defeat IYO SKY for the coveted title at WrestleMania.

Since then, Bayley has had two defenses of her prized belt. Her first defense was against Naomi on SmackDown, but that bout ended due to interference. The second was a Triple Threat Match at Backlash France, where she stood tall in the end.

Bayley is in Saudi Arabia, as she competed on SmackDown last night. This means she can and arguably should appear at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring event. This article will look at a handful of things she could do on the big show.

Below are four things Bayley should do at King and Queen of the Ring following WWE SmackDown attack.

#4. She could challenge Piper Niven to a match

Friday Night SmackDown last night was a big show. Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul went face-to-face, Randy Orton battled Tama Tonga, and Nia Jax had a great match with Bianca Belair. Additionally, the WWE Women's Champion was in action.

Bayley went one-on-one with the talented but egotistical Chelsea Green. The two wrestled for around five minutes before The Role Model put Chelsea down. Immediately after, however, Piper Niven attacked Bayley and hit repeated Sentons on the champion.

There is no way Bayley will let this attack go without addressing it. As a result, The Role Model may appear at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring and challenge Piper to a match. It could be a fight then and there or a bout for an upcoming event. Regardless, a challenge may be made.

#3. Bayley could jump Piper and Chelsea Green backstage

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

What happened to Bayley on WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a shame. Piper Niven attacking her post-match in a fit of rage was obviously wrong, and the attack was somewhat brutal thanks to Piper's size advantage.

With that being said, Bayley is no stranger to assaults like this. Not only has she had it done to her on more than one occasion in the past, but The Role Model herself has also been known at times to jump other stars and attack them in violent fashion.

As a result, despite being a babyface, Bayley may channel that negative energy and find both Piper and Chelsea backstage at the event and attack them from behind. She could even use a steel chair or a pipe to make sure neither can fight back.

#2. She could find a WWE star to help her against Piper and Chelsea

The reality is that even with a weapon, Bayley will still be outnumbered if she attempts to fight the former holders of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green may just be too much for her.

Instead, Bayley may need to find some help. The first choice is obviously Naomi, as the two are long-time friends and have been established as allies on WWE television. With that being said, there could be another fun option.

Mia Yim (Michin) and Bayley had a brief moment backstage on SmackDown where it appears they are past any issues they've had in the past. As a result, Bayley could call upon the Blasian Baddie to help her, thus elevating Michin to the next level in the process.

#1. The Role Model could hold an open challenge

Of course, Bayley could do something that won't involve Piper Niven or Chelsea Green at all. The reigning WWE Women's Champion could instead put her title on the line in an impromptu open challenge.

There are a number of talented women who could take Bayley up on this challenge. The obvious options are the likes of Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, Naomi, and Michin who have been mentioned in this article already.

Other fun options include the likes of Tegan Nox, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, and B-Fab, all of whom are in Saudi Arabia but aren't booked for the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring. If nothing else, it would provide something fresh and interesting on the show and it could pad Bayley's resume as champion.

