4 things Bianca Belair can do when she returns to WWE SmackDown next week

WWE SmackDown featured multiple massive returns this past Friday. Nikki Cross, Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks made their return during the night's main event. Additionally, Candice LeRae also appeared for the first time in a few months earlier in the show.

Those aren't the only returns that fans of the blue brand will enjoy. A video package aired featuring Bianca Belair in which she discussed her recent trials and tribulations. This includes losing major matches, her friends, and suffering an injury. The big news coming out of the video was that The EST will be making her return next week.

Now, many fans are wondering what the former RAW Women's Champion will be up to after her return. This article will take a look at four things Belair can do when she makes her comeback on SmackDown:

#4. She could challenge Tiffany Stratton to a WWE Women's Championship match

Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion. The Buff Barbie won the coveted title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at the beginning of the year on Nia Jax.

The champion just recently had a fantastic match and title defense on Friday Night SmackDown against Nia Jax in a match that ended up being extremely physical and bloody. In the end, Stratton stood tall and retained her title.

Now, Tiffany needs a new opponent, and that could be Bianca Belair. The EST could show up on SmackDown this upcoming Friday and go face-to-face with the champion before challenging her to a match. They could clash at Money in the Bank or even at Evolution, which was announced during Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Bianca Belair could cost Naomi the Money in the Bank qualifying match

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is the next major premium live event on the main roster's schedule. The show will take place in just about two weeks and is being paired up with an AAA and NXT collaboration known as Worlds Collide, which will air the same day.

So far, multiple stars have qualified for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. A massive qualifier will take place on SmackDown Friday. Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Nia Jax will battle it out to earn a spot at the PLE. In what would be a huge moment, Bianca could return and cost Naomi the win.

Naomi and Bianca were previously close friends, but when The Glow attacked Jade Cargill and turned heel, Belair turned her back on the friendship with Naomi. Seeing how her former tag team partner has been acting over the past month or so, The EST might decide to try to put a stop to her madness.

Costing her a win Friday may be the first step of a bigger feud.

#2. She could turn heel

Bianca Belair joined WWE's main roster in 2020. Despite spending a lot of her time on NXT as a heel, she was a babyface immediately upon joining RAW. In the five years since then, that hasn't changed.

Despite that, fans have seemingly begun to turn on The EST. She was being booed over both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley during the buildup to WrestleMania 41. That was also the case at The Show of Shows.

When Bianca returns on SmackDown, she could go with the flow and turn heel. She could shockingly attack Tiffany or even align herself with Naomi and beat up Jade Cargill. Regardless of what she does exactly, a turn could be coming.

#1. Bianca could help the Street Profits deal with Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae

The Wyatt Sicks made their return on WWE SmackDown. The group showed up at the end of the show and shockingly attacked the Street Profits, Fraxiom, DIY, and the Motor City Machine Guns.

They weren't the only people to make a comeback. After being gone for a few months, Candice LeRae returned to WWE television by reuniting with her husband, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. They cheated Chris Sabin out of a victory earlier on the show, and LeRae was also a victim of The Wyatt Sicks later in the night.

The WWE Tag Team Champions will clearly need help battling Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross if they intend to keep battling The Wyatt Sicks and DIY moving forward. Bianca Belair could return on SmackDown to stand by her husband, Montez Ford, and his partner, Angelo Dawkins. It would help even the odds with DIY and at least neutralize the demonic Nikki Cross with The Wyatt Sicks.

