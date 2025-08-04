4 things Brock Lesnar can do on WWE RAW

One of the most shocking moments in modern WWE history took place this weekend. No, it wasn't Seth Rollins' stunning return and subsequent Money in the Bank cash-in during Night One of SummerSlam.Instead, this major shocker happened at the end of Night Two. Following Cody Rhodes winning the world title and shaking hands with John Cena, he walked to the back, leaving John to soak in the fans' cheers in the ring alone. Then, The Beast, Brock Lesnar, returned.That's right, Lesnar made his World Wrestling Entertainment return tonight at SummerSlam. The multi-time WrestleMania main eventer showed up, circled the ring, and then attacked John. He ultimately left the now-former world champion lying on his back with a devastating F-5.Now that Brock is back, what's next? The Beast hasn't been seen in two years, making this comeback feel especially exciting. It isn't clear when Lesnar will show up next, but it could potentially happen as soon as on RAW this week. What would Lesnar potentially do?This article will take a look at a handful of things The Beast could do on the red brand.#4. Brock could challenge John Cena to a match at Clash in ParisWWE SummerSlam was an absolutely massive premium live event. Between the two nights of non-stop action, over 110,000 fans were in attendance. Needless to say, that is a massive mass of humanity.However, just because SummerSlam is over does not mean WWE stops pushing forward. The sports entertainment juggernaut's next big show is Clash in Paris, and that will take place towards the end of this month. It could also be the location for a major match.On RAW tonight, Brock Lesnar could throw out the challenge to Cena. The Beast vs. The Face That Runs The Place one last time in the Paris La Defense Arena in France could be extremely exciting. All it would take is Brock making the challenge and Cena accepting it, and the massive bout could become official.#3. He could reveal that he was sent by The RockBrock Lesnar's assault on John Cena at WWE SummerSlam was absolutely shocking. It isn't quite clear why The Beast assaulted the multi-time and now former world champion, but there is one intriguing explanation that could be revealed on RAW.Brock could note in a promo that the reason why he attacked the former Undisputed WWE Champion was all thanks to one man: The Rock. More specifically, he can say The Final Boss sent The Beast to take Cena out and paid the former UFC Champion a significant sum to do so.This would make sense after SmackDown last week. John took a shot at The Rock and Travis Scott, admitting they ditched him right after he turned heel. John then turned babyface and was a legitimate good guy at SummerSlam. That likely didn't sit well with The Final Boss.#2. Brock Lesnar could start attacking everybody on WWE RAWBrock Lesnar isn't known for his long soliloquies. He isn't a promo guy and never has been. While he can and has cut promos, it isn't his strong suit. That's why he relied on Paul Heyman, John Laurinaitis, and others to do his talking for him in WWE in the past.Instead, Brock is all about action. After attacking John Cena at WWE SummerSlam, he could continue his onslaught and go wild on Monday Night RAW. This means he could target talent, security, and even officials.For example, he could lay out Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and even various referees. If Adam Pearce comes out to try and stop the madness, The Beast could attack him, too. Lesnar is violent and unpredictable, so an assault on staff and roster members is more than plausible.#1. He could confront Paul HeymanPaul Heyman is a legend in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. The Hall of Famer has worn numerous hats over the years, including photographer, promoter, writer, commentator, and manager.Currently, Heyman is known as The Oracle. He represents WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Notably, Heyman was also the long-time advocate for Brock Lesnar.Now that Brock is back, he could confront Heyman. The last time they saw each other, Paul represented Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Now that Heyman is in a new group, could they make up? Could the two bond and even unite? Alternatively, Brock might just attack Heyman. Either way, they could interact on RAW.