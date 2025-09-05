4 Things Brock Lesnar can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 05, 2025 07:14 GMT
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Image via WWE
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE at Night 2 of SummerSlam 2025. Lesnar had been away from WWE programming for over two years due to his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. Rumors have flooded the internet stating that Lesnar will be on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Chicago.

Let's take a look at four things he can do on SmackDown tonight if he appears:

#4. Come out to confront John Cena

John Cena is set to appear tonight on SmackDown, which many are considering his final appearance on the show. Cena will likely come out and address the fans after his victory over Logan Paul and then go on to call out Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar could come out and confront the Last Real Champion. He could explain why he attacked Cena after returning at SummerSlam and get into a war of words with him.

#3. Attack Cena backstage

Nick Aldis told Cena that he had heard from Lesnar a few weeks ago on SmackDown. However, neither man got to continue that conversation as Logan Paul attacked Cena from behind just after that.

There is a chance that Cena could finally try to finish the conversation with the SmackDown General Manager backstage. To his surprise, Brock Lesnar could be there himself and attack him to reignite their rivalry.

#2. Challenge Cena for Wrestlepalooza

When Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2025 and attacked John Cena, many fans believed that the two would face off at Clash in Paris. However, Cena faced Logan Paul at the big event instead.

Lesnar could come out on Smackdown tonight and ask for Cena's undivided attention. He could lay a challenge to him for the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE. Cena could immediately accept the challenge and make the match official for the show.

#1. Brawl with Cena to end the show

When Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE in 2012, he came out and attacked John Cena. Cena got busted open as the two men brawled with each other. The whole WWE locker room had to come out to separate the two.

This moment could get recreated on this week's episode of SmackDown. Lesnar and Cena can have another brawl with each other during the closing segment of the show. Nick Aldis could bring out all the SmackDown superstars to separate the Beast and the Cenation leader.

