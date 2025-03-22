4 things that can happen during John Cena's next appearance on RAW 

Scotland is in for a treat as John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof on the March 24 edition of RAW. The announcement was recently confirmed on WWE's official website.

Although there was no clear indication of a potential face-off, both rivals are bound to cross paths in Scotland. Cena is only available for a limited number of dates heading into WrestleMania 41, and Triple H should make the most of the available opportunities.

Hunter has a chance to take things up a notch on RAW, building more hype for the colossal main event between Cena and Rhodes. Let's look at four things that can happen during John Cena's scheduled appearance in Scotland.

#4. John Cena embraces a corporate style and comes out to no music

During Cena's last RAW appearance, fans complained about the 16-time World Champion's attire and theme song. The heel turn was the perfect opportunity to change his look and introduce new music.

Since Cena had sold his soul to The Rock, "Corporate Cena" was a convenient option. However, Hunter may have intentionally held off the makeover to catch fans off-guard in Scotland.

The Cenation Leader could ditch the merchandise and hand towels. Instead, he could come out to no music in a tight-fitted black suit with a new hairstyle. To add a more corporate touch, his personal security team could accompany him.

#3. RAW could begin with Cena viciously attacking Michael Cole

Michael Cole was an integral part of The Cenation. In recent years, Cole had developed immeasurable respect for the 16-time World Champion, confidently calling him "The Greatest of All Time."

After Cena lashed out at the fans in Barcelona, The Voice of WWE vehemently expressed his disapproval on live TV. Cole was disappointed in the legend and didn't hold back his true feelings. However, he may have to pay severe consequences for his words.

John Cena could viciously assault the lead commentator of RAW. As the show goes on air, Cena could approach Cole and drag the veteran to the ring. A brutal assault could follow that would leave the WWE Universe appalled.

Cody Rhodes could run down the ramp to make the save and force Cena to retreat. The American Nightmare could tend to Cole while the 16-time World Champion flees.

#2. Cena brings up The Rhodes Family during his promo with Cody Rhodes

Almost every major rivalry involving Cody Rhodes inevitably ends up becoming personal. Dusty Rhodes was repeatedly brought up in The American Nightmare's critically-acclaimed storyline with The Bloodline. The Rock took things further by targeting Mama Rhodes.

Having embraced the dark side, John Cena has lost many of his morals. Hence, he would not hesitate to make things personal and insult the Rhodes Family. Cena could bring up the failures of Goldust and Dusty Rhodes in WWE.

He may also add that The American Dream would be disappointed with the job his younger son has done as Undisputed WWE Champion. Such personal attacks would strike a nerve.

#1. John Cena could replicate The Rock's infamous beatdown on Cody Rhodes

Two weeks before WrestleMania XL, The Rock delivered one of the most brutal assaults in recent memory on Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was left in a pool of blood as The Final Boss viciously thrashed The American Nightmare in the parking lot.

John Cena could replicate The Final Boss' assault. This would make sense, as he recently sold his soul to The Rock. Cena could avoid Rhodes on RAW; the WWE Champion could call him out to no avail.

However, as The American Nightmare prepares to leave, Cena could blindside Rhodes and brutalize his WrestleMania opponent. This would build more heel heat and make Cena look like a menace.

