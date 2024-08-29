4 things that could change when WWE RAW goes to Netflix

WWE made a massive announcement eight months ago. It was revealed that Monday Night RAW, which has been a staple on the USA Network for decades now, is set to move to an entirely new platform: Netflix.

The official move is set to begin in 2025. The first RAW of the year is on January 6th and that is presumably when the red brand will air live on the popular streaming service for the first-time ever.

While the USA Network is on traditional cable, Netflix is a streaming service that reaches more homes in the United States and internationally. Moving away from traditional cable is a massive change and it could allow for Triple H and company officials to tinker with the product a bit.

Trending

This article will take a look at several changes that may become possible when RAW goes to Netflix. This includes more cursing and blood, plus it could address certain timing issues. What changes may come into play?

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four things that could change when WWE RAW goes to Netflix.

#4. Cursing may be used more often and without being censored

Different countries and different methods of broadcasting have their own various forms of censorship. In some countries, nudity and graphic language is allowed on television, while in others, it is very much not.

The USA Network, while a bit more edgier than broadcast television, tends to censor much of what WWE talent can say. The greatest example of this is The Rock. When he returns and cuts his promos, often littered with profanities, much of the broadcast is muted thanks to him using various words the network forbids.

When WWE RAW moves to Netflix, this, at least in theory, will not be much of an issue. If Seth Rollins wants to go on a tirade about CM Punk, he can get away with it. The People's Champion can say mostly whatever he pleases. There will likely be much more freedom in this regard.

#3. Blood might be allowed more regularly

Expand Tweet

Another aspect of WWE television that is often censored is blood. Violence in pro wrestling is something that was once a key component of the program. Over time, however, Vince McMahon cracked down on it. This was largely thanks to focusing on presenting a PG product.

There have been exceptions, however, especially in the Triple H era. The Rock notably bloodied up Cody Rhodes during an episode of Monday Night RAW, although it happened late in the show, so network rules may have been more relaxed.

Another incident happened with Kevin Owens and Tama Tonga on SmackDown, which shows there is a willingness to incorporate some blood in modern WWE. With the move to Netflix, this could become a more common occurrence without concerns of upsetting a television partners or the FCC.

#2. Chants and signs from the WWE Universe might not cause the show to be muted

Expand Tweet

While stars such as The Rock, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and others may not get away with swearing on television often, there was a time where the WWE audience could say what they wanted without much issue. That has changed in recent years.

The reason behind the crack down isn't known, but nowadays if the crowd erupts in an explicit chant of any kind, the broadcast will be muted. Sometimes the screen will even be blacked out. This also applies if hand gestures or signs with vulgarity or content otherwise deemed appropriate by the television networks show up on-screen.

Logan Paul, for example, routinely has his entrance blacked out due to fan reaction. In theory, this won't be a problem on Netflix. The streaming service has many shows that are TV-MA, so a middle finger from an audience member or a vulgar chant indicating a wrestler messed up shouldn't be a deal breaker by any means.

#1. There likely won't be any immediate cut offs at the 11 PM hour

Expand Tweet

For a long time, WWE Monday Night RAW had an overrun. This essentially meant that a show could end a few minutes after the 11 PM hour, which gives some wiggle room to fit in whatever major moments are necessary.

While NXT still has this, RAW no longer does. Unfortunately, this has backfired on WWE a few times in the past year or so. For example, Liv Morgan's makeout session with Dominik Mysterio that shocked the world came right after USA Network cut the feed off for RAW.

DIY were also a victim of this. The pair reunited in the main event of RAW last October. Just as they were about to hit their finisher, USA Network cut the feed to go to an episode of Chucky. With a move to Netflix and no linear channel, this likely won't be an issue nor enforced in any way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback