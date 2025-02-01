4 things Charlotte Flair has left to accomplish in WWE

Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful female WWE performers of all time. She officially debuted in development back in 2012. Over the next few years, she built herself up in NXT before eventually joining the main roster.

As part of RAW and SmackDown, Flair has found incredible levels of success. She is a 14-time World Champion, a two-time NXT Women's Champion, and a former Tag Team Champion. She has also won the Royal Rumble Match in the past.

Flair has been away from television for quite some time, however. The Queen suffered a serious leg injury towards the end of 2023 and has been absent ever since. Thankfully, she is returning to the ring tomorrow.

Trending

Given her incredible accolades, some might wonder what could possibly be left for Flair to accomplish. This article will look at four major milestones, including two titles, that Charlotte can reach and achieve for the first time ever.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Below are four things Charlotte Flair has left to accomplish in WWE.

#4. Flair is yet to win the Women's United States Championship

Expand Tweet

The WWE Women's United States Championship is one of the company's most recent creations. The men's version of the title has been around for decades, but the first-ever Women's United States Champion was crowned in December.

The finals of the tournament took place at Saturday Night's Main Event. Michin and Chelsea Green made it to the finals, but thanks to interference from Piper Niven, it was Chelsea who stood tall.

Charlotte Flair wasn't around for the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion. Still, just because she can't be the first doesn't mean she can't win it. Flair could try to win gold she has yet to capture with this coveted new belt.

#3. She hasn't won the newly introduced Women's Intercontinental Title either

Expand Tweet

The Women's United States Title isn't the only new belt WWE recently introduced. The sports entertainment juggernaut also introduced a RAW counterpart for that gold: the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

A tournament was also held for this title, and the finals were held on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria were the two women clashing for the gold, and in the end, Lyra won the prized championship.

Just like the prior entry, Charlotte could try to win this mid-card title. It would be more difficult since she is seemingly returning on SmackDown, but Flair could find a way to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the gold and win the coveted belt.

#2. Charlotte Flair hasn't yet won Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match was first introduced by WWE 20 years ago in 2005. The bout was first held yearly at WrestleMania but eventually became so popular that a Money in the Bank Premium Live Event began to be held each and every year.

The most recent female performer to win the Money in the Bank briefcase was Tiffany Stratton. She won last year and has since cashed in her contract to win the WWE Women's Title. Tiffany defeated Nia Jax for the gold.

Despite Charlotte doing so much throughout her wrestling career, she has yet to win the Money in the Bank contract. That could change in this return run, however. If she isn't already World Champion by July, perhaps The Queen can win the Ladder Match and earn a contract for a guaranteed title opportunity.

#1. She hasn't had a singles match or a win in the main event of WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania is the biggest pro wrestling event of all time. More eyeballs are on the massive WWE Premium Live Event each year than for any other show. That is why WrestleMania is often called The Show of Shows.

Charlotte Flair is one of three women who can claim they were the first to headline WrestleMania. Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch were the WWE stars to do so. Since then, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks have also headlined the Premium Live Event.

Notably, Becky Lynch won that Triple Threat Match. As a result, Charlotte can do two things: have a singles main event at WrestleMania and win. Flair must be frustrated that she lost the biggest match of her career, but it probably drives her, too. One day, she could headline The Show of Shows and stand tall in the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback