4 things CM Punk can do on WWE NXT while injured

CM Punk's return to WWE in November is a moment that fans will remember forever. After being away from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for nearly a decade, Punk made his historic comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in his home city of Chicago.

Everything was looking perfect. Punk was redeeming himself and his reputation while also experiencing a new and improved World Wrestling Entertainment with Triple H leading the charge. Unfortunately, things went south at the 2024 Royal Rumble when The Voice of the Voiceless got injured.

This injury came at the worst time. He got hurt in his first televised WWE match in a decade, and it prevented him from headlining WrestleMania. Punk has since had surgery and is working on recovering. Throughout his recovery, however, The Straight Edge Superstar has often been seen at the Performance Center.

Punk visiting NXT has to be beneficial for many of the younger stars, but he doesn't appear on television every week. Still, if he's at the show, nothing is off of the table. In this article, we will look at a handful of things Punk could do on and at NXT while he recovers from his serious surgery.

Below are four things CM Punk can do on WWE NXT while injured.

#4. Punk could help the NXT roster with promos

For those who are somehow unaware, WWE NXT is the company's developmental system. NXT is a weekly television show that airs on the USA Network, NXT Level Up is a B-show for the main program, and the Performance Center is where talent trains. The show is currently held each week.

While the show airs worldwide and is a brand, its primary focus is developing the stars of tomorrow so they can succeed on the main roster. That means many on NXT are either new or at least new to WWE and how the system is run. Stars such as Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade, for example, are all very green.

Many young performers don't have a lot of experience in cutting promos, and CM Punk is one of the best when it comes to talking. The Straight Edge Superstar could spend his time at NXT and the PC helping people grow more comfortable on the microphone. Many believe Roxanne Perez has shown marketed improvement. Could it be due to Punk's help?

#3. He could be named the co-General Manager alongside Ava

WWE has General Managers again, and after a break for quite some time, the role is refreshing. They aren't forcing heel authority figures down people's throats but instead offering credible performers to speak on behalf of Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who also run the day-to-day operations.

RAW has former NWA Champion Adam Pearce as the General Manager. Meanwhile, The SmackDown General Manager is Nick Aldis. WWE NXT also has one, the young Ava, who is still finding her voice as a performer as its GM. This could be where CM Punk comes in.

Nick and Adam have a lot of experience on the mic and in the industry, but Ava is still quite new. Punk could join NXT as a co-General Manager until he's healthy enough to make some more intense segments better, while also aiding Ava and helping her improve.

#2. CM Punk could be on commentary

Vic Joseph and Booker T on NXT.

WWE commentators play an important role on television. Not only do they describe the action for viewers, but they are meant to tell a story and push important talking points necessary for promotion. It is a complicated job.

However, the gig is a bit less complicated these days. WWE commentary was notorious for having Vince McMahon constantly in the ears of those at the booth, and he was allegedly very difficult to deal with. These days, there's more freedom. This is probably especially true in NXT with Vic Joseph and Booker T.

The Vic Joseph and Booker T combo is a lot of fun, but they could have a bonus third commentator for at least a brief period. CM Punk has done guest commentary before, and fans love it, so why not have him fill in as the third man in the booth until he's healthy? It would add a lot to NXT.

#1. He could manage a few WWE stars

Oba Femi on NXT.

The final entry in this list could be an interesting twist. Instead of helping people backstage or focusing on a role that Punk has dabbled in before, he could instead practice something that could serve him well in the future. CM Punk could test out managing.

Given that NXT is developmental and CM Punk is an aging performer, this could be a great chance for him to practice a different craft altogether. Once CM Punk does retire from the ring, he could still have a role in WWE as an advocate of sorts, much like Paul Heyman.

There are numerous stars on NXT who could benefit from Punk being their mouthpiece. Oba Femi is still extremely new but has a bright future, so he could be a perfect choice. Someone like Von Wagner, if WWE wants to push him, could also benefit from a star like Punk over Mr. Stone.

