4 things Cody Rhodes can do on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40 - Major shift for his career, open challenge, and more

WWE WrestleMania 40 is now in the history books and the event was one of the best and most memorable of all time. The Showcase of the Immortals truly lived up to all the hype, and in many fans' eyes, even exceeded it.

The main event of WrestleMania Sunday was particularly noteworthy. Cody Rhodes clashed with Roman Reigns under Bloodline Rules. This means anything goes. The bout certainly lived up to that billing.

Cody and Roman had an epic bout even before things went off the rails. Eventually, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, and even The Undertaker appeared and interfered. In the end, however, it was Cody Rhodes who stood tall and finally finished the story.

Now we are officially in a new era and The American Nightmare will almost certainly kick it off on Monday Night RAW. This article will look at a handful of things that Rhodes can do on the biggest edition of the red brand of the year.

Below are four things Cody Rhodes can do on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40.

#4. Cody Rhodes could hold a celebration for finishing his story

Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns was an incredible moment. Roman has rarely lost over the past four years. In fact, Roman even defeated Rhodes in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 last year.

Beyond that, Cody was finally able to finish the story and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His struggle to the top wasn't easy, but he earned this. It was clear others agreed, as his win was celebrated in the middle of the ring by his family and peers.

Come Monday Night RAW, the celebration may continue. Instead of immediately jump starting a new story, Cody could address the audience, his late father, his family, friends, and even his future. It could conclude with some big pyro, allowing Rhodes to truly soak in the moment.

#3. He could reveal that he's moving to SmackDown

Roman Reigns was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for quite some time. As the holder of that prized belt, The Tribal Chief was exclusively on the blue brand. He was a SmackDown competitor.

Meanwhile, the World Heavyweight Championship was exclusive to the red brand. With Damian Priest holding the belt, that seems as if it will continue to be the case. Cody now being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion raises a unique issue where both world champions are on RAW.

Due to this, Cody may reveal that he is moving to SmackDown full-time. It could come as soon as this week or he could note that it will become official as of the next draft, which is set to happen in the coming month or so. Regardless, Rhodes may say goodbye to the red brand and Adam Pearce.

#2. Cody's next blockbuster feud could be revealed

Finishing the story means a lot of things. Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was about his father, Dusty Rhodes, and his brother, Dustin Rhodes. It was also about closing out his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline.

While those specific stories are seemingly done, the story of Cody Rhodes in WWE is not. As a result, the new world champion will need to embark on his next journey. This could begin on Monday Night RAW by the way of a new feud beginning.

Seth Rollins could turn heel on Rhodes, for example. Alternatively, The American Nightmare could be attacked by a returning Sheamus or confronted by Gunther. It isn't totally clear what will happen, but his next angle could kick off tonight on the red brand.

#1. He could hold an open challenge on WWE RAW

One of the biggest criticisms of Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was his schedule. Roman would, at times, disappear from television for months at a time. Naturally, this meant his title defenses were extremely rare.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins spent the bulk of his title run as a workhorse champion. He defended the World Heavyweight Championship with a fair bit of regularity, especially early on. Cody Rhodes may want to follow a similar path and as a result, he could have an open challenge on WWE RAW tonight.

Several talented performers could step up, including Bronson Reed, Ivar, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. The most exciting option might be Chad Gable, who missed out on competing at WrestleMania. The Olympian going one-on-one with The American Nightmare in the main event of RAW sounds extremely entertaining.

