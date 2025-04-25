4 Things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown if he appears

Cody Rhodes suffered the biggest loss of his career at WWE WrestleMania 41. He lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena.

Rhodes spent his career chasing the world title and held it for over a year before dropping it to The Greatest of All Time. He did not appear on the RAW following WrestleMania, but could show up on SmackDown this week.

The American Nightmare will have to show his face in front of his fans after the loss sooner rather than later. Friday night’s show could be the perfect place for him to make an appearance.

Check out the four things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown if he appears.

#4. Announce that he’s taking a break

Cody Rhodes led SmackDown tirelessly after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. Unlike the OTC, Rhodes continued to appear on RAW or SmackDown nearly every week and pushed himself to the limits against top stars.

Triple H could decide to give Rhodes a break from the ring after a great job with the top title. This might see him appear on SmackDown to announce that he will be taking a break to regather his thoughts.

The break would allow him to stay out of the top title picture for some time. It would be the right move, as it wouldn’t make sense to push him down the ranks so soon after his loss.

#3. He could apologize to fans for losing

Cody Rhodes decided against selling his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Instead, he chose to stick with the fans and promised to fight for them against the authorities.

Things didn't work out too well for The American Nightmare, who hoped to get ahead with the title around his waist. He could make his first appearance after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at ‘Mania.

Cody Rhodes could simply appear to ask the fans what they want to talk about before opening up to them. He could apologize for losing the title and promise to bring it back home. The emotional promo could win fans over once again.

#2. State that he is unsure of his future on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has been featured on the blue brand for well over a year. He has had some top rivalries and faced the biggest names. The loss could take him to a different place, and he might express uncertainty about his position on SmackDown after losing the title.

With the 2025 Draft coming up, Rhodes could hint at moving to the RAW brand sooner rather than later. Cody Rhodes has a few friends on the Monday Night show, and he could get into some major rivalries. He might even get into a rivalry with Seth Rollins and remind him that he has become what he hated the most.

#1. Cody Rhodes could issue a challenge to John Cena

John Cena appeared on RAW after WrestleMania 41 and delivered a scathing promo, after which he was attacked by Randy Orton.

The Viper seems set to challenge his longtime friend for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, Cody Rhodes may have some plans of his own. He could appear on SmackDown to claim that Travis Scott’s interference led to his loss and that the fight was unfair. He might challenge Cena to a rematch, leading to Orton’s arrival.

The two men could face off and engage in a war of words, hinting at a potential rivalry. WWE could book a number one contender’s match between them down the road ahead of Backlash.

