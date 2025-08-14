4 Things you don’t know about WWE star Naomi

Naomi is the current Women's World Champion in WWE. The Glow is presently absent from television as the company revealed that she is not medically cleared to be part of RAW this week. Further updates are yet to be disclosed about her status.
Amid this, let's have a look at four things many fans may not know about the real-life Bloodline member.
#4. Jimmy Uso saved her job in the early days
Jimmy and Naomi are a real-life couple right now, but during the early days of the Glow's career, Big Jim saved her from losing her job. The reigning Women's World Champion shared this incident by revealing how she was about to leave the Performance Center without helping break down the ring.
Jimmy pulled her aside and advised her not to leave like this, as it would feel rude and disrespectful. Naomi also affirmed that she felt embarrassed about this, as people were talking about it the next day.
This was a major lesson Naomi learned, and she also said that Jimmy's actions almost saved her from getting fired.
#3. Naomi wasn't always part of wrestling
Before making her arrival in the squared circle, the Glow was a professional dancer and a cheerleader for the NBA's Orlando Magic. She had even performed at the 2009 Super Bowl halftime show.
This shows that the Women's World Champion has always been fond of dancing. It is evident from her entrance as a babyface star when she used to dance on the entrance ramp.
#2. The Glow was her gimmick idea
Naomi's use of neon lights in her gimmick was her own idea, pitched to former Chairman Vince McMahon. In an interview with TV Insider, the real-life Bloodline member confirmed that she went to higher-ups with the idea of the Glow gimmick.
After talking to Vince, the idea got approved, leading to her using this character on television.
#1. The Champion released a single more than a decade ago
This may surprise you, but the 37-year-old star has already ventured into the world of music and even released a single. The song is uploaded on WWE's official YouTube channel, titled "Dance All Night". The music video was also featured and uploaded on May 8, 2014.
This shows that the Glow is not only a great professional wrestler but also possesses many incredible talents and skills. These are some of the lesser-known facts about the real-life Bloodline member, which you might not have known.