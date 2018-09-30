4 Things From The 20th Century That Even Young WWE Fans Know About

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 203 // 30 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Most Brutal Wrestling Match

WWE is a magnificent company which was established in the 20th century. It has seen many ups and downs. There have been many wrestlers that have come and gone, many memorable moments and events have taken place, and many legendary wrestlers have been made. The company takes pride in itself for its legacy.

Many things have been changed since its establishment, like its name. Titan was renamed World Wrestling Federation, Inc. in 1998, then World Wrestling Federation Entertainment, Inc. in 1999, and finally the current World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. in 2002. But still, there are many memorable moments that happened in the 20th century that are so legendary that people even now talks about it. Let's look at such moments that happened in the 20th century that even young WWE fans know about.

#4 WWE vs WCW

From the fall of 1995 until the spring of 2001, WWE went head-to-head with Ted Turner and Eric Bischoff's WCW every Monday night. It was the first and only time that WWE faced such a stiff competition from other wrestling promotions. WCW did not start strong, but with wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Lex Luger, and Roddy Piper, they began to turn the ratings in their favour by the summer of 1996. they even took some of the established wrestlers from WWE.

WWE tried to keep up with them with stars like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Bret Hart and then later introduced the new talents like Triple H, Mankind, The Rock, and Kane. These years proved very hectic to Vince as at times it looked like they might lose to Turner. WWE won in the end but fans enjoyed that period as the golden age of wrestling and people still talks about it.

1 / 4 NEXT