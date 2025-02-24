4 Things that could happen if Alexa Bliss takes over as leader of the Wyatt Sicks in WWE

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently made a highly-awaited comeback to the company at the Royal Rumble. Bliss has been absent from the promotion since January 2023.

Ad

Bliss failed to win the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month. However, she recently defeated Candice LeRae on SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the bout will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania in April. While many fans are happy to see Little Miss Bliss back in the squared circle, some wonder when she will join the Wyatt Sicks.

In recent weeks, there have been many teases of Bliss possibly joining the Wyatt Sicks. This past Friday on SmackDown, the former RAW Women's Champion was seen in a backstage segment with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae when a Wyatt Sicks glitch appeared on the screen.

Ad

Trending

While this seemingly confirms that Bliss would have ties with the faction, here are four things that could happen if she becomes the group's leader.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could turn heel

The Wyatt Sicks proclaim themselves as the arbiters of justice. So far, the eerie faction has targeted heels on RAW. Before moving to SmackDown, Uncle Howdy's group was feuding with Karrion Kross' Final Testament and The Miz. However, if Alexa Bliss takes over, the group could see a heel turn.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The five-time WWE Women's Champion could use the crew to gain personal benefits and to crush her enemies. She could also interfere in the Women's Championship matches at WrestleMania 41 and attack the titleholder at the end of the premium live event.

#3. Uncle Howdy could part ways with the Wyatt Sicks

Uncle Howdy has been warning the entire WWE roster for several months and aims to cleanse the promotion. However, his mission to liberate and correct the misguided wrestlers will come to a halt if Alexa Bliss takes over as leader.

Ad

Instead of taking orders from the heel superstar, there is a chance that Howdy could walk away from the Wyatt Sicks. This could set him down a path as a singles superstar, or he could fight back and try to usurp Bliss.

Moreover, there is also a chance that his exit from the faction won't be voluntary, and Bliss could kick him out of the very stable he formed.

#2. Alexa Bliss could revive The Fiend gimmick

Bo Dallas returned as Uncle Howdy to continue and exalt the legacy of his late brother, Bray Wyatt. While his character as an eerie mastermind is receiving great response from the WWE Universe, he could team up with Alexa Bliss to revive the gimmick of The Fiend.

Ad

Additionally, there is a chance that Bliss could be the one to revive as The Fiend herself.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This would also open up several possibilities for the Wyatt Sicks. Moreover, Bliss and the new Fiend could also bring back The Firefly Funhouse.

#1. A former Wyatt Family member could join the Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks would be stacked with several formidable wrestlers if Alexa Bliss joined the group. However, to fulfill the need for an enforcer, she could bring back Braun Strowman in the faction. The Monster of All Monsters was The Wyatt Family's Black Sheep and could resume his gimmick.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This would make the group unstoppable, and the sinister faction could take over SmackDown. Given his feud with Jacob Fatu, Strowman could also take on The Samoan Werewolf as The Black Sheep. It would be interesting to see what really happens if and when Alexa Bliss takes over the Wyatt Sicks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback