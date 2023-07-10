4 things that could happen when Cody Rhodes delivers a 'special message' to Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

WWE has a lot of major feuds and stories being told each week. The Bloodline saga, and specifically the issues between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns is the most notable example. The Judgment Day's issues, Drew McIntyre feuding with Gunther, and Becky Lynch fighting both Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark is also notable.

Still, perhaps the most intense feud in World Wrestling Entertainment today is the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. The Beast viciously assaulted Cody the night after WrestleMania and the two have been fighting off and on ever since.

Lesnar returned to Monday Night RAW last week and attempted to hurt Cody, but Rhodes was able to fight The Beast off. Now, it has been revealed that The American Nightmare will deliver a 'special message' to Brock on RAW.

This article will look at a few things that could happen when the former tag team champion addresses the legendary Brock Lesnar on the red brand. Will The Beast attack? Could the two clash at SummerSlam? Will a challenge for a big-time gimmick match be sent Brock's way?

Below are four things that could happen when Cody Rhodes delivers a 'special message' to Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW.

#4. Cody could challenge The Beast to a match at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner. The big show is set to take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. As of now, no matches have officially been revealed for the card but several are expected to be added quite soon.

Many believe Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre. Roman Reigns also looks set to defend the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso. Could The American Nightmare find himself in a major match too?

When Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar on RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion may officially challenge The Beast to a match at the big Detroit show. Given the fact that Lesnar is unlikely to have a proper match on RAW, this date would be the most logical time for the two to clash.

#3. Brock Lesnar could show up and attack again

Brock Lesnar is a dangerous superstar. He is called The Beast for more than just his freakish athleticism and incredible power. The former WWE Champion is mean and dominant. He will attack superstars just for the fun of it.

The legendary star is known to work when he wants. He'll target a wrestler when he feels like doing so, but he clearly doesn't like The American Nightmare. After failing to get the better of him last week, Brock may opt to show back up again for round two.

The difference this time, however, is that the former WWE Champion may appear out of nowhere during Cody Rhodes' promo to assault him. Cody is no longer hurt, nor does Brock seemingly have the advantage face to face. As a result, a sneak attack may be his best chance to take Rhodes out or to at least send a message.

#2. Judgment Day could interrupt Cody's promo

Judgment Day is the top stable on WWE RAW. While the brand also features Imperium, the group featuring Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio rule the brand. They also have the most screen time by a considerable margin.

While Cody Rhodes attempts to give his thoughts on and address The Beast, he may be interrupted by Judgment Day. This wouldn't be new, as he's been having issues with the stable for weeks now.

The American Nightmare even fought Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in London. While Cody won soundly, The Judgment Day aren't the types who take a loss laying down. They may choose to make life miserable for the son of The Son of a Plumber.

#1. He could challenge Brock to a Loser Leaves WWE Match

A challenge for WWE SummerSlam seems all but certain. The two need to have one more big match since they both have obtained a win in their series. Someone has to stand tall in the end.

Still, their feud has been intense. The two have fought in the ring, on the ramp, around the ringside area, and even backstage. Brock Lesnar was brutally busted open and Cody Rhodes had his arm broken. Despite the damage done, neither is backing off for even a moment.

As a result, it could be argued that a third match might not even end things between the two. Right now, they are taking an "on sight" approach. If either one spots the other, a fight erupts.

The only way this could end is if the two battle in a Loser Leaves WWE Match. This will guarantee that their fighting will end after their upcoming fight. Cody may throw down this extra spicy challenge live on RAW. It culd be the only way to truly end their rivalry and allow for either star to move forward.

