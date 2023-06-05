4 things that could happen in Cody Rhodes' segment with 20-time champion on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to be a stacked show. Money in the Bank qualifying matches have been confirmed for the show, as has a World Heavyweight Championship match, the first to happen on RAW in a long time.

One of the more highly anticipated announcements for Monday Night RAW is an appearance by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is always popular, but fans are now dying to see what's next following his loss to Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cody will be appearing on a new edition of Miz TV. The hit talk show is hosted by 20-time champion The Miz, who has managed to hold almost every available title in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Given The A-Lister's love of stirring things up, what will happen when he and Rhodes have a chat live on Monday Night RAW? This article will look at a handful of possible scenarios, some of which could lead to physicality.

Below are four things that could happen in Cody Rhodes' segment with The Miz on WWE RAW.

#4. Brock Lesnar could show up and challenge Cody to a match at WWE Money in the Bank

Brock Lesnar has been feuding with Cody

Cody Rhodes made an impassioned speech on WWE Monday Night RAW last week following Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He lost to The Beast by submission, but not because he quit. Instead, Rhodes passed out from the pain. Yet he remains in good spirits.

On Monday Night RAW, Cody made it clear that he wasn't done with Brock and that he was willing to fight him once more anytime that The Beast is willing to come play. Given that they both have wins that could be considered tainted due to the nature of their respective losses, a rematch feels inevitable.

The Beast could show up on WWE RAW by interrupting Miz TV. He could then not only accept Rhodes' challenge but set an official date for it. Could the two stars clash at Money in the Bank in London? Could they fight at SummerSlam in Detroit?

#3. The Miz and Cody could argue and eventually have a match

The Miz is the host of Miz TV and he makes sure everybody knows it. The A-Lister doesn't typically stay quiet and allow his guest to stand out, but instead takes over the show and often berates whomever he is interviewing. At the very least, The Miz tends to instigate.

There's little doubt that the former WWE Champion will belittle Cody for his loss to Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions and even potentially question Rhodes' sanity for wanting another match. This could lead to verbal sparring between the two.

Eventually, their verbal jousts could lead to a physical altercation or even a match being made. While Rhodes would almost certainly defeat The Miz in quick fashion, The A-Lister would likely be satisfied by having such a big match. He craves attention, after all.

#2. Brock Lesnar might viciously assault Cody Rhodes again

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Brock Lesnar had my boy Cody Rhodes yelling like Tom from Tom and Jerry Brock Lesnar had my boy Cody Rhodes yelling like Tom from Tom and Jerry 😭😂😭https://t.co/ng2J6fZTNw

While there's a chance Brock Lesnar does show up when Cody Rhodes appears on Miz TV during WWE RAW, there's certainly no guarantee that he'll be peaceful. In fact, that's typically not Lesnar's style.

Instead, Brock will most likely attack Cody if he shows up again. The former WWE Champion could be taking a break like Rhodes alluded to during his promo last week, but if he's not, he'll certainly want to make another statement against The American Nightmare.

Brock viciously attacked Rhodes on RAW in the past. The first time was on the RAW after WrestleMania. He then gave Cody another vicious beating, even breaking his arm, on the RAW prior to Night of Champions. Could The Beast impose his will on Rhodes again?

#1. Someone new might interrupt the interview to start a feud with Cody

Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion

Miz TV is usually a fun segment, but part of the appeal is that it isn't always focused solely on The Miz. In fact, despite The A-Lister loving to make things about himself, the show is often used as a tool to further other rivalries, if not create completely new ones.

When Cody Rhodes appears on the program during the next episode of WWE RAW, his next rivalry could be revealed, especially if Brock Lesnar is taking time off. The big question, of course, is who might fight The American Nightmare.

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and has a long history with Rhodes, so that bout would make sense. Judgment Day want to fight everybody, so anybody from the stable could stand up to Cody. A newcomer such as JD McDonagh could also try to make an impact at Rhodes' expense. Regardless, a new feud may begin on WWE RAW.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes