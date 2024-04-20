4 things that could happen at the contract signing for AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

A major match took place on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last night. The popular LA Knight went one-on-one with AJ Styles. This was a WrestleMania 40 rematch where The Megastar defeated The Phenomenal One.

This match was more than just a WrestleMania rematch, however. Both men had won Triple Threat Matches last week to earn the right to compete and decide Cody Rhodes' first challenger as world champion. In the end, thanks to an eye poke and a Phenomenal Forearm, Styles stood tall.

Following this significant victory, a key segment for SmackDown has been set for next week. AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes will sign their contract face to face. Given their achievements, all while not working together, this is quite interesting.

Many are wondering what could go down when these two top stars go face-to-face ahead of their big Backlash France match. This article will look at a handful of ways the exciting and intriguing segment could potentially go down on the blue brand.

Below are four things that could happen at the contract signing for AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash.

#4. AJ Styles may lay Cody Rhodes out

AJ Styles has been different since returning to WWE last year. In fact, he has undergone two changes in the past 12 months or so. After suffering an injury, AJ came back a bit more intense and a bit more irritable. He was then brutally taken out by Solo Sikoa backstage.

Upon returning from that injury, The Phenomenal One's attitude only grew worse. He has completely abandoned Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin. AJ is also quick to attack any WWE star who gets in his way or says something that Styles doesn't like.

As a result, AJ may continue his bad attitude and aggressive personality when he and Cody Rhodes meet on SmackDown. This could mean that Styles will level or even blindside The American Nightmare. From there, he might hit The Styles Clash to send a message to the world champion.

#3. The two could show respect on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has accomplished something truly special. He was the man to dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after nearly four straight years on top of the company. A title reign like that is completely unheard of in the modern era, which makes Cody's win that much more special.

AJ Styles, on the other hand, failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Reigns. Despite that, he is a multi-time world champion who has had a Hall of Fame-caliber career both in and outside of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Both men have done a lot in their careers and are arguably better than ever. Instead of harboring animosity or fighting in some way, they may instead show one another respect. The success that both have had should mean that there is mutual respect and an acknowledgment of their impact on the industry. We could even see a handshake.

#2. The O.C. could turn heel and join AJ Styles' side again

AJ Styles' big contribution to WWE outside of his own success has been The O.C. The stable was a collective featuring himself and two of his friends from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Michin joined the crew in 2022.

While the group could have had a lot of success, AJ Styles has shown a lot of animosity towards them and has essentially pulled himself out of the group entirely. This includes yelling at the group and talking down to each member, despite Michin doing her best to mend fences.

The Good Brothers and Michin could decide to finally see things AJ's way and show up during the contract signing. Gallows and Anderson could lay Styles out and the trio could turn heel and side with The Phenomenal One, reforming The O.C. as a heel faction.

#1. The new Bloodline could lay both men out

The Bloodline has undergone some major changes since WWE WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns has been away from television and Jimmy Uso, a long-time member, has been booted from the group.

Now Solo Sikoa is seemingly in charge, although Paul Heyman doesn't appear to be happy about it. Not only that, but Tama Tonga has signed with WWE and joined the stable. The duo of Solo and Tama have been unleashing pain and misery on those in their path as of late, with Kevin Owens and Jimmy Uso both victims of the pair.

AJ Styles has a history with The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes is the one who defeated the possibly former leader at WrestleMania. As a result, Solo and Tama may show up at the contract signing and brutally assault both men. This would send a message to everybody regarding the power of The Bloodline.