4 things that could happen if Jacob Fatu takes over The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline saga has been an ongoing WWE storyline for over four years now. The angle first really kicked off in the latter half of 2020 when Roman Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman and then The Usos.

In 2024, there was a dramatic shift. Solo Sikoa took over the group. The freshly dubbed New Bloodline saw Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa join the ranks. Eventually, the Original Bloodline reunited, and in the end, Roman Reigns won back the Ula Fala from Sikoa.

Now, the future of The New Bloodline is very much in question. On SmackDown last Friday, Sikoa couldn't speak and simply walked out instead. Jacob Fatu looked confused and perhaps annoyed.

This has led to many fans wondering if maybe Jacob Fatu is tired of Solo Sikoa. If he is, there could be a major coup in the future. The Samoan Werewolf might soon take over The New Bloodline. If he does, what could happen? This article will look at several things that could go down if Fatu takes over the stable.

Below are four things that could happen if Jacob Fatu takes over The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Solo Sikoa could turn babyface

Solo Sikoa joined WWE's main roster in the latter half of 2022. He did so as a member of The Bloodline and soon became Roman Reigns' enforcer. As noted, this eventually led to Solo taking over the group last year after WrestleMania before losing the right to the Ula Fala just a few weeks ago.

While Sikoa has been a heel throughout his entire tenure on WWE's main roster, he is not new to the role of a good guy. While on NXT, Solo was primarily a babyface and fans liked him quite a bit. Of course, his character was quite different.

If Jacob Fatu takes over The New Bloodline, it could mean Solo Sikoa turns babyface. He could then shed the suit and the knockoff Roman Reigns gimmick and go back to being The Street Champion. From there, fans might actually get behind Sikoa again.

#3. The WWE faction might get a new name

There could be confusion in the marketplace in WWE right now. Technically speaking, there have been two groups running around with the name "The Bloodline" for the past several months.

The New Bloodline, a nickname given to Solo Sikoa's version of the group, and The OG Bloodline, a nickname given to Roman Reigns' stable are far too similar to coexist. Given that Roman Reigns won back the Ula Fala and the right to be called the Undisputed Tribal Chief, it seems as if The New Bloodline should be the ones to lose the rights to the name.

If Jacob Fatu takes over the WWE stable, he might not even want to keep it. He could see The New Bloodline as a failure that Solo Sikoa led and potentially start a new stable with himself, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, with a brand new identity.

#2. Jacob Fatu could have a main event-level feud with Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa's feud with Roman Reigns was quite interesting, but some feel as if it was, on the whole, a bit lackluster. While Solo has a lot of positive attributes in WWE, an argument could be made that his in-ring work generally isn't a highlight of his.

With Jacob Fatu, that is an entirely different story. The Samoan Werewolf can deliver in a main event match and has done so in various promotions all over the United States. If he takes over The New Bloodline, he could do so again.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu could have a main event-level feud that is one for the ages. Fatu is more than good enough to carry his own weight, but he also has an aura that could match Roman's. This match-up would feel completely fresh and exciting.

#1. Hikuleo could be brought in as the new enforcer of the group

Jacob Fatu's version of The New Bloodline, at least in theory, will feature three key members. Himself, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. The latter, however, is out due to an injury. This would leave just Tama and Jacob.

Thankfully, there is a big recruit Jacob Fatu could bring in to watch his back. Just as Solo was the Enforcer and Jacob Fatu became one later, The Samoan Werewolf could introduce his own Enforcer of The New Bloodline: Hikuleo.

Hikuleo is the younger, but much larger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The former New Japan Pro Wrestling star has reportedly been signed by WWE for quite some time and is awaiting his official debut. His debut could come by becoming the fourth official member of this new version of The Bloodline.

