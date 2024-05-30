4 things that could happen during Nia Jax's Coronation Ceremony on WWE SmackDown - New alliance, surprise attack, & more

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air tomorrow on the FOX Network. This will be the first edition of the blue brand since the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event that aired this past Saturday.

The show was yet another great one of the Triple H era, perhaps most notable for crowning both the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring. Gunther won the men's tournament while the destructive and dangerous Nia Jax won the women's.

Nia managed to defeat RAW's Lyra Valkyria in what was an excellent match but now all eyes are on the new Queen of the Ring. In fact, it has been revealed that she will have a special Coronation Ceremony segment on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

This article will take a look at the upcoming segment and a handful of things that could happen. This includes a major brawl, a new alliance being formed, and a top tandem seeking revenge. What might go down in this upcoming SmackDown segment?

Below are four things that could happen during Nia Jax's Coronation Ceremony on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Nia Jax could threaten WWE Women's Champion Bayley

Just days ahead of the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Triple H dropped an absolute bombshell. The King of Kings revealed that the winners of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments would get far more than just a crown.

The Game revealed that the winners would each receive a championship opportunity. Not only that, but they can challenge for a world title at WWE SummerSlam, arguably the promotion's second-biggest event of the year.

Now that Nia has won, she may use this special segment to put WWE Women's Champion Bayley on notice. While The Role Model still has a few months to lose her gold, Nia is coming for her sooner rather than later and will make that absolutely clear.

#3. Bayley and Nia Jax could get into a brawl

Prior to Nia Jax winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, she and the WWE Women's Champion had a confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown. It was brief, but there was clear tension between the two performers.

Not only was there obvious tension, but many believed that Bayley looked scared of the powerful woman. The fact that Nia went on to defeat Bianca Belair only gives The Role Model further reason to be wary of the WWE star.

In an effort to stand up to the intimidating star, Bayley may very well come out during the Coronation Ceremony. If she does, things may quickly turn violent and the pair could end up brawling. If this happens. Jax will likely lay out Bayley, which could be bad news for her title reign.

#2. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could jump the Queen of the Ring

Nia Jax had quite the run to get to the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Over the course of three episodes of WWE SmackDown, the powerful and intimidating star managed to take out each member of The Big Three.

The Big Three is an unofficial group featuring Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill. While Naomi and Nia showed respect to each other, Jax took advantage of Belair's bad leg and attempted to humiliate Jade in front of her daughter. There is bad blood between the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and Jax.

As a result, there's a very real chance that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will show up during the segment and attack Nia. It is clear that the issues between Jade and Jax weren't finished a few weeks ago and Belair would no doubt have Cargill's back. Could the new Queen of the Ring be laid out during her ceremony?

#1. She could form an alliance with Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most athletic performers in all of World Wrestling Entertainment. She has a picture-perfect Moonsault and can do things most normal humans can only imagine in their heads. She is extremely talented.

There is reason to believe that Tiffany and Nia Jax could soon become an on-screen alliance. The two are real-life friends who often post pictures or TikToks together on social media. Additionally, Nia didn't hurt Tiffany when she interrupted a bout. She did, however, hurt Naomi and Bayley.

Come WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Stratton may shockingly interrupt Nia's ceremony, but instead of the two coming to blows, they will reveal they are united. From there, the duo could challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles or work together to dominate the brand in other ways.

