4 things that could happen during Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration on WWE SmackDown 

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Roman Reigns celebrate 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion. However, the recent turn of events has left fans wondering how the segment will turn out.

As you may know, Jimmy Uso betrayed The Head of the Table last Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. The 37-year-old star delivered two devastating superkicks to Reigns, costing him and Solo Sikoa the tag team championship match.

Jimmy's betrayal has certainly spiced things up, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold further in this storyline this Friday night.

On that note, let's take a look at four things that could happen during Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Roman Reigns reflects on his dominant run before turning his attention towards The Usos on WWE SmackDown

There's no denying that Roman Reigns has had one of the most dominant runs as the WWE Universal Champion on the main roster. The Tribal Chief has prevailed over almost every top name in the company's recent history, establishing himself as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.

Fans can expect Reigns to reflect on his dominance as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while taking shots at all his competitors. The Tribal Chief could mock his rivals before turning his attention towards The Usos.

#3. Roman Reigns lays waste to Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso turning on The Tribal Chief could have dire consequences. Fans can expect an irate Reigns to exact revenge on the 37-year-old star on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Roman could put the celebration on hold only to lay waste to Jimmy while Jey Uso pleads for his brother. This potential angle would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a match between the duo for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

#2. The Head of the Table torments Jimmy by targeting Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

Another possible way Roman Reigns could exact revenge on Jimmy Uso is by targeting Jey Uso.

Given the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions' close bond with each other, The Tribal Chief could torment Jimmy by attacking his brother Jey Uso instead. Reigns could decimate the former Tag Team Champion, making Jimmy watch the beatdown.

This would then plant seeds for a potential tag match between Reigns & Solo vs. The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023.

#1. Rikishi returns

Following Jimmy Uso's shocking betrayal at the Saudi spectacle, Rikishi teased his potential return to the Stamford-based company to sort things out between his son and The Tribal Chief.

Given that, the odds of the WWE Hall of Famer making his return this Friday to play cupid between Jimmy and Reigns can't be ruled out. If the 57-year-old does return, it would certainly send the internet wrestling community into a frenzy.

Should WWE add Rikishi to The Bloodline storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

