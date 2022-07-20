A shock betrayal, a non-PG landscape - 4 things that could happen when Roman Reigns returns to RAW

Roman Reigns is set to return to Monday Night RAW next week. His return will elevate an episode that already has a Logan Paul appearance and Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary celebration advertised.

Reigns has not appeared on WWE regularly since WrestleMania 38, owing to his commitments elsewhere. The Tribal Chief's return to his Island of Relevancy will be a huge boost for the company, and will allow them to spotlight their top champion.

No one knows exactly what the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will do when he shows up on RAW. We look into our crystal ball and present four things that could happen when Roman Reigns returns to RAW.

#4. On our list of things that could happen when Roman Reigns returns to RAW: Addressing Theory and his cash in

Roman Reigns watched in silence as Theory taunted him recently with his Money in the Bank briefcase. His declaration to cash in on whoever wins at SummerSlam has clearly rattled the champion. We might just see him respond to Mr. Money in the Bank's proclamation with threats or maybe even a beatdown.

Earlier, Special Counsel Paul Heyman tried to get Theory to join The Bloodline to avoid his Tribal Chief having to face him. That didn't work, which means Reigns will have to deal with the former United States Champion. He could show up on RAW to taunt both Brock Lesnar and Theory.

Maybe he'll even do Lesnar and himself a favor and attack Vince McMahon's protege so badly that he can't make it to SummerSlam.

#3. Taking out The Street Profits

At Money in the Bank, The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships due to a botched referee call. They got the pinfall despite their opponent's shoulders being off the mat. The Usos are well aware that they lucked out against The Street Profits.

With the two teams set to do battle in a rematch at SummerSlam, Jimmy and Jey Uso will be wary of the threat they are facing. They could look to preserve their titles beforehand, and that can be done if they render their opponents unable to compete. What if Roman Reigns joins them on RAW to put Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford out of commission?

Reigns helping his family avoid a potential defeat at SummerSlam by taking out their opponents on RAW is very much a possibility. It would be another power move from The Head of the Table, one that reminds the roster that The Bloodline rules both shows.

#2. Kick off the TV-14 era

Reigns could get a little edgy on RAW

The July 18 episode of Monday Night RAW was eagerly watched by many owing to rumors stating that the show would be rated TV-14. However, not one part of the show had anything non-PG about it.

However, if WWE is playing the long game with the TV-14 inauguration, it makes sense to kick it off on an eventful episode. The upcoming one has a Logan Paul appearance and a Rey Mysterio 20th anniversary celebration on offer. Now that Roman Reigns is confirmed for the show, this could be the night WWE ushers in a new era for their product.

A few cuss words and some violence from the current face of the company in Reigns would be the perfect way to begin things. It would also add some edginess to his character and present him as a no-nonsense alpha male.

#1. Paul Heyman turns on him

Paul Heyman has a reputation of being a turncoat. We have seen him betray his clients multiple times in the past. If he can do it to Brock Lesnar, who he worked with for years, who says he can't do the same to Roman Reigns?

Reigns would do well to realize that his Special Counsel's loyalties can easily be bought. In the past, Heyman has turned his back on CM Punk for what he thought was an upgrade in Lesnar. If the former advocate decides that The Beast or even someone like Theory is more worthy of his services, we could be in for some great television.

With the Reigns versus Lesnar match hyped as the final confrontation between the pair, it is in need of something big to set it apart from the rest. While the Last Man Standing stipulation is good, a shock Heyman betrayal would alter the landscape of the product. We could see it happen this week on RAW, and the thought of it is incredibly exciting.

