4 things that could happen on The Kevin Owens Show on WWE SmackDown next week - New faction forms, betrayal, and more

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the FOX Network and it featured several top stars and major moments. This includes a shocking assault by Bayely to IYO SKY, the official debut of Jade Cargill, and new WrestleMania bouts being made.

The show kicked off with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens battling Pretty Deadly. The former world champions ultimately lost the match thanks to interference by Logan Paul. They tried to punish him for his interference, but he escaped and left the arena.

Later on during SmackDown, it was revealed that The Prizefighter will host another edition of The Kevin Owens Show on SmackDown next week. His guest will be the man he teamed up with on Friday Night SmackDown: Randy Orton.

The Kevin Owens Show is often explosive and this being the last SmackDown before WrestleMania may add more fuel to the fire. What might happen when Orton appears on the popular show within a show? This article will look at a handful of things that could go down.

Below are four things that could happen on The Kevin Owens Show on WWE SmackDown next week.

#4. Logan Paul could interrupt the WWE SmackDown segment

Logan Paul is arguably the most cocky superstar in all of WWE. He doesn't originally come from the world of professional wrestling, yet he has had a ton of success in World Wrestling Entertainment. That likely only further adds to his arrogant demeanor.

He has a habit of interrupting things. He has interrupted Elimination Chamber Matches he wasn't part of or had been eliminated from. The Maverick even interrupted Randy Orton and Kevin Owen's match on WWE SmackDown this week.

When Randy Orton is a guest on The Kevin Owens Show, Logan may once again interrupt. He could come out with a microphone in hand and verbally attack both of his WrestleMania opponents in a way that only Logan Paul can. Of course, he may keep his distance when doing so to avoid being jumped.

#3. Randy Orton could hit a sudden RKO on Kevin Owens

Randy Orton is an icon in WWE. He first joined the main roster back in 2002. Over the next 22 years, he remained a key figure on television except for any possible injury time that took him away from the ring.

The Viper has had a ton of success in the company, as he's a 14-time world champion in WWE. Despite his success, it hasn't always been done through the most noble of means. Orton will do anything to win and often attacks people for no reason. He even once hit Nick Aldis with the RKO.

Orton may end up doing the same thing to Kevin Owens on SmackDown next Friday. If Owens is his usual sarcastic self and rubs The Legend Killer the wrong way, he may conclude the segment by dropping his recent partner and WrestleMania opponent with the most dangerous move in wrestling.

#2. The Prizefighter could turn heel on The Viper

While Randy Orton could strike Kevin Owens, it isn't unrealistic to assume that the opposite could happen too. For as often as The Viper has turned his back on somebody, Kevin is known for doing the same thing in WWE.

For example, Owens betrayed Sami Zayn on his first night at WWE NXT. He then later betrayed Chris Jericho in a shocking fashion on RAW. He even united with The New Day only to turn his back on Kofi Kingston. Kevin will seemingly never change in this regard.

If Kevin Owens believes he can get ahead by turning on somebody, he will do it without much hesitation. This may happen during The Kevin Owens Show on SmackDown since he and Orton will be opponents at WrestleMania. The Prizefighter wants the gold, after all.

#1. Logan Paul, A-Town Down Under, and Pretty Deadly could form a faction

Logan Paul may be unbearably annoying, but he is proving to be somewhat popular in WWE. He has had some kind of relationship with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller over the past few months, which has been brutal for fans to experience. The three have massive egos.

On SmackDown, The Maverick seemingly revealed another relationship he is forging. He helped Kit Wilson and Elton Prince defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Pretty Deadly then took a hit for Logan post-match so he could make his great escape.

There's a chance that Logan is forming a supergroup in WWE. He may form a proper stable with Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Kit Wilson, and Elton Prince. The five men then may show up during The Kevin Owens Show and destroy both of The Maverick's WrestleMania 40 opponents.

