4 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (October 14, 2022) 

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Logan Paul and Roman Reigns come face-to-face. Elsewhere on the show, Max Dupri reverted to his LA Knight gimmick while Gunther defeated Sheamus in an epic main event.

On another note, WWE has started on the right note post-Extreme Rules 2022. The season premiere of Monday Night RAW was another feather in the cap for WWE as it received a lot of praise from critics and fans alike.

The promotion will look to keep the ball rolling when SmackDown emanates live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on October 14, 2022. WWE has already announced Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston and LA Knight vs. månsôör (aka Mansoor) for the upcoming show.

On that note, let's look at four things that could happen on Friday night.

#4. LA Knight makes easy work of månsôör on WWE SmackDown

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Max Dupri take out Mansoor and Mace in a backstage segment before declaring himself as the one and only LA Knight.

Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced that the former Million Dollar Champion will take on Mansoor in singles action on Friday night. With this being his main roster debut match under the LA Knight persona, fans can expect the star to make easy work of the Maximum Male Models member.

The creative team could have LA Knight squash his former teammate to earn himself a significant victory. This would be an apt way for Dupri to kick off his stint as LA Knight.

#3. Cracks widen in The Bloodline as Jey Uso inadvertently costs Sami Zayn his match against Kofi Kingston

On the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn and The Usos joined forces to take on The New Day & Braun Strowman. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Bloodline members as they suffered a shocking loss.

The match saw Zayn & Jey Uso start arguing at ringside, only to be taken out by The Monster of All Monsters. A distracted Jimmy Uso was then pinned by New Day to wrap up the contest.

Following the bout, WWE announced that Sami Zayn would lock horns with Kofi Kingston on Friday night. However, given how things have taken a turn for the worse between Jey and Sami, the creative team could have the former inadvertently cost The Honorary Uce his upcoming match.

#2. Charlotte Flair makes her WWE return to attack Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match at Extreme Rules 2022 to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. With that, the ongoing rivalry between the duo has seemingly concluded.

Hence, the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could witness the arrival of The Rowdy One's next challenger. Given how Rousey and Charlotte Flair have some unfinished business, the company could have The Queen return to challenge the champion for the title.

Charlotte could make her comeback on Friday by attacking her arch-nemesis and laying down the breadcrumbs for a massive championship match.

#1. Bray Wyatt introduces Liv Morgan as his newest ally

Bray Wyatt is being advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The former world champion's return has been one of pro wrestling's biggest stories this year and has garnered much attention.

While it would be interesting to see what the company has in store for Wyatt on Friday Night, it wouldn't be surprising if The Eater of the Worlds introduces Liv Morgan as his newest ally.

As you may know, Morgan seems to be in a dark place since her loss at Extreme Rules. There have been murmurs of the former women's champion potentially siding with Wyatt in the coming days, and the same could be in store this Friday.

