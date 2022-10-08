WWE SmackDown Results: Zelina Vega returns with new stable; Reigns seemingly assigns new leader of The Bloodline - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (October 7, 2022)

The season premiere of SmackDown kicked off with Triple H welcoming us to the ring. We even got a little QR code on HHH's mic.

The Bloodline was out next and welcomed Logan Paul to his show before calling him out to the ring.

Logan came out to loud boos before Paul Heyman made fun of the Paul Brothers, making references to irrelevant people like Mr. T before saying that Roman would destroy Logan at Crown Jewel.

Logan tried to pit Jey Uso and Roman Reigns against each other by insinuating that Jey should be the real Tribal Chief. Jey yelled at Logan, but Roman stared him down, making him stand back.

Sami tried to clear the air and said that Logan was the only one at fault here before the segment ended, and we headed for a break on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results (October 7, 2022): Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet

Solo got a big boot and sent Ricocjet outside before hitting a big dive. Back in the ring, Ricochet got in control and hit some big moves before Solo was sent outside and was kicked off the apron as he tried to get back in.

Ricochet hit a Rana, a knee strike, and a superkick before heading up top and trying for a 450 splash. Ricochet was caught out of the air and planted with the Flying Solo before Sikoa picked up the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Ricochet

Grade: C

Backstage on SmackDown, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn argued when Roman Reigns told Sami that Jey was a hothead. Reigns told Sami it was his problem now, effectively calling him the leader of The Usos. Jey was not happy but accepted the situation.

Sami and the Usos ran into the New Day outside and challenged them to a trios match on SmackDown.

Hit Row was making its entrance when the members were attacked by three guys in suits and Lucha masks. Zelina Vega showed up with the group, and they took out B-Fab and the rest of Hit Row. The men were unmasked, and it turned out to be Santos Escobar and his crew, The Legado Del Fantasma from NXT.

Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville & Xia Li on SmackDown

Li ran a distraction early on and allowed Sonya the advantage against Shotzi in the ring. Deville got a near fall off a knee strike before Li came in and got a modified Fisherman's Buster.

Li and Sonya tried for a double-team move, but Shotzi countered it. Raquel came in off the tag and hit a big Corkscrew Vader Bomb. Rodriguez followed up with the Texana Bomb on Sonya and picked up an easy win.

Result: Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez def. Sonya Deville & Xia Li

Grade: B

Karrion Kross was making his entrance on SmackDown when Drew McIntyre showed up in the ring and beat him down with a strap. Officials came out to stop the fight and Drew beat them down.

Kross recovered while Drew was busy clearing the ring and beat Drew down next with the same strap. Drew was taken out and sent into the ring post a few times before Kross made his way out.

We saw a very cryptic promo from The Viking Raiders on SmackDown, and they said they were watching and biding their time.

The Bloodline vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman on SmackDown

Sami and Woods kicked off the match, and New Day sent the Usos outside and hit them with double dives as we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, the Usos beat Kofi down and isolated him in the ring as they hit him with double-team moves.

Kofi came back with a knee strike and tagged Braun, who started demolishing the whole Bloodline. Jimmy was hit with big splashes and a powerslam after Jey and Sami were knocked off the apron.

Jey and Sami started arguing at ringside instead of helping Jimmy but got wiped out by Braun. The New Day got the combined finisher on Jimmy before and picked up the win.

Result: The New Day & Braun Strowman def. The Bloodline on SmackDown

Grade: B

Max and Maxxine Dupri were backstage on SmackDown, and Mace and Mansoor were lying on the floor after being attacked. Max and Maxxine were arguing, and Max said he was done with MMM and their shenanigans, calling himself the one and only LA Knight.

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

The match went outside early on, and Sheamus sent the champ into the barricades before we headed for a break. We got another white rabbit teaser during the break with an 8-bit bunny getting obliterated in a retro video game-esque video with some flashing text at the end, hinting at a reveal tomorrow night at Extreme Rules.

Back to the match, Gunther and Sheamus brawled it out, and the champ got a headlock in before hitting a massive suplex. Sheamus got Gunther off the ropes and hit the chops to the chest before getting the White Noise for a near fall.

Gunther got up and hit a powerbomb for a near fall of his own. He hit a frog splash, but Sheamus still kicked out! Sheamus got the Irish Curse backbreaker locked in the Cloverleaf, but Gunther found the bottom rope.

A brawl broke out on the outside, and the ref was distracted as Gunther hit Sheamus in the face with a shillelagh to counter the Brogue Kick before getting the pin.

Result: Gunther def. Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B+

SmackDown episode rating: B

We got a great premiere episode on SmackDown with the appearance of Triple H and a big title match. Drew McIntyre was taken down by Karrion Kross, while The Bloodlineg had some internal issues.

