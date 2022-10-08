[VIDEO] - Karrion Kross brutalises Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Strap Match

Karrion Kross is set to face Drew McIntyre on WWE Extreme Rules this Saturday. The latter confronted the former two-time NXT Champion on tonight's SmackDown only to get beaten down.

Kross has targeted Drew McIntyre since his return to WWE. Last week on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior challenged the former NXT Champion to a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. Kross came out only to be belted down by McIntyre, but thanks to Scarlette's interference, McIntyre was caught off-guard, which allowed Kross to lock in the Kross Jacket, forcing McIntyre to pass out. The two-time NXT Champion also accepted Drew's challenge.

On SmackDown's season premiere this Friday, the last stop before Extreme Rules, Kross and his wife entered the ring, but they had a surprise visitor. The Scottish Warrior showed up and attacked Kross.

McIntyre was seething for several weeks after being blind-sided and attacked by Kross and wanted to give the former NXT Champion a taste of his own medicine.

As the two fought, security guards tried to pull McIntyre back away from Kross, but they failed. The Scottish Warrior took out the security guards as well. Meanwhile, Kross managed to recover, and he took out McIntyre.

Kross used a strap, whipped McIntyre with it, and stood tall over a beaten-down Drew McIntyre.

Who do you think will emerge as the victor in the Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

