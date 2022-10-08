Logan Paul questions The Bloodline leadership as he comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns on SmackDown

YouTube megastar Logan Paul questioned The Bloodline's leadership when he came face-to-face with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, Paul was announced as Roman Reigns' opponent for Crown Jewel. The YouTube personality is set to face The Head of The Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia on November 5. This week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief and Paul were scheduled to meet face-to-face.

The season premiere of SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns, who walked out of the ring with his Bloodline stablemates. The Universal Champion started by asking the fans to acknowledge him. Before he could say anything else, Logan Paul's music hit, and he walked out to a huge round of boos from the crowd.

Paul Heyman then added that Logan Paul is going to end up in the hospital in Saudi Arabia courtesy of The Tribal Chief. Heyman then went on to state that Paul is a pop icon and does not have what it takes to take down Reigns.

Logan Paul replied to Heyman by asking him which Tribal Chief he was referring to, Jey Uso or Roman Reigns. This question seemed to make Uso angry and also upset Reigns, who had a stare-down with his cousin.

Sami Zayn had to intervene to diffuse the situation. The Honorary Uce then called Paul a faker while also stating that the social media megastar is the biggest number two and Reigns will smash him like never before. Zayn ended by saying that The Bloodline is more united than ever before.

