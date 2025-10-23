4 Things that are inevitable if Jey Uso becomes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion again

Jey Uso’s controversial Battle Royal win on WWE RAW has made him the spotlight-holder of WWE once again. After weeks of tension with Jimmy Uso and the shocking betrayal that ended their alliance, Jey Uso now stands one step away from reclaiming the World title.If Jey Uso manages to defeat CM Punk and become the World Heavyweight Champion again, the landscape of WWE could change dramatically. From new rivalries to the intense family drama, Jey’s rise to the top would trigger a series of events that could change the landscape of the company. Let’s check out a few things that are inevitable if Jey Uso wins the title.#4. Jey Uso becomes the OTC 2.0If Jey Uso captures the World Heavyweight Championship, it might reignite the Tribal Chief story, and Jey could call himself the new OTC. With a feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso already teased at Crown Jewel, a potential story like this could surely change the landscape of the company and give fans one of the most intriguing storylines in recent memory.Further, considering the heat Jey has been generating lately, he could bring a new Bloodline faction together to dominate over the red brand.#3. Heel turnJey Uso’s Battle Royal victory already sparked backlash online, with fans calling his win undeserved and baseless. If he goes on to defeat CM Punk for the title, that resentment could grow, turning Jey from a fan favorite to a massive heel.Jey Uso turning heel has been awaited by fans around the world for weeks now, and a potential title victory at Saturday Night’s Main Event against the fan favourite, CM Punk, could surely do the job. A potential story like this could turn out to be incredible, and fans would finally be able to see a new version of Main Event Jey.#2. A Brother vs. Brother saga for the WWE titleIf Jey Uso becomes the World Heavyweight Champion, it is quite possible that Jimmy will come after him next. The massive betrayal on RAW has made the story between Jimmy and Jey far from over, and a WWE title match between the Usos would be one of the most personal feuds in years.After a failed brother vs brother match at WrestleMania XL, a potential run down the memory lane with a World title involved could make things quite intriguing in its own right.#1. Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns – Winner Takes AllThe ultimate consequence of Jey Uso’s title win would be an inevitable showdown with The OTC himself, Roman Reigns. The saga between Reigns and Jey has already been teased at Crown Jewel, and what better place could this match be other than the Grandest Stage of Them All itself?Considering the story between both men, the match could not only have the World title on line, but also the Tribal Chief moniker and the Ula Fala. This would not only raise the stakes but would make the match more important than some of the biggest feuds and storylines in recent memory. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.