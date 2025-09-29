4 Things IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley can do on WWE RAW after last week's betrayal

Last week's episode of WWE RAW went off the air with Asuka and Kairi Sane turning on IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The move came after weeks of tension between the two sides.

Asuka didn't like other stars warming up to the former Women's World Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow had intense altercations with Ripley, Nikki Bella, and others.

Sky wanted all of her friends to get along, but it wasn't meant to be. After Mami defeated Asuka in the main event, the Kabuki Warriors turned on Sky as she tried to stop the assault. Ripley and Sky could respond in the next four ways on RAW.

#4. Cut a pre-taped promo warning revenge

If Ripley and Sky are still reeling from last week, they could address the situation in a backstage segment or pre-taped promo. Once all the green mist has washed away, both confusion and anger will set in.

The performers could simply address what happened last week in a promo, warning the Kabuki Warriors. Actions have consequences, and since SKY was the one betrayed, she'll be angry and looking for answers.

Ripley and Sky can warn the Kabuki Warriors that the betrayal and assault opened up the dark sides of both women that have been dormant for a few years.

#3. A huge confrontation on RAW

Depending on how fast officials want things to move between the two sides, Sky and Ripley could simply look for answers from their former friends.

The women could cut an in-ring promo, calling Asuka and Sane out to explain the reasons behind the attack. This could lead to some heated words between the two sides before anything gets overly physical.

The two sides will be involved in some sort of segment on RAW due to the spotlight the betrayal last week received in the main event spot.

#2. Ask RAW GM Adam Pearce for a match

Things came to a head after a singles clash between Asuka and Ripley. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Instead of wasting any time, Ripley and Sky could go right to Pearce. With Crown Jewel less than two weeks away, officials will be looking to find a spot on the card for Mami.

She's one of the biggest stars in WWE and the most prominent performer from Australia. The easiest way to book Ripley at Crown Jewel would be in tag team action alongside Sky against the Kabuki Warriors.

This would set the stage for one of the first showdowns between the two sides. It could even lead to the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

#1. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY attack Asuka and Kairi Sane

Instead of looking for answers or petitioning for a match, Sky and Ripley could attack Asuka and Sane. This happens all the time after a huge betrayal or a blindside attack.

The physicality could start backstage and lead out to the arena in front of the fans. If bookers want, they could have the two sides fight each other all night during RAW until Pearce has had enough.

The chaos could eventually lead to Pearce pitting the two sides against each other in a grudge match at Crown Jewel in Perth.

