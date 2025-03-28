4 things Jey Uso needs to do to become “The Right Hand Man” again before facing Gunther

WWE Superstar Jey Uso will lock horns with Gunther at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Yeet Master hasn’t defeated The Ring General in three encounters so far.

Ad

Here are four things the Main event Jey needs to do to become “The Right Hand Man” again and win his title match in Las Vegas.

#4 Put some brakes on the Yeet Movement

Ad

Trending

Jey Uso has seen an exponential rise in popularity last year, especially after he started the Yeet Movement. The WWE Universe has come alive each time the former Intercontinental Champion’s entrance music hits any arena. However, it seems that the Yeet Movement has become the primary aspect of his character instead of wrestling.

Therefore, Gunther doesn’t respect The Uce much and calls him WWE’s mascot. Moreover, he doesn’t even acknowledge the OG Bloodline member as a singles competitor. Thus, Main Event Jey could put some brakes on the yeeting and shift more of his focus on in-ring competition.

Ad

#3 Bring more seriousness to his character

Expand Tweet

Ad

This week on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso slipped while trying to Spear Austin Theory during a tag team match between The Usos and A-Town Down Under. This was the second consecutive week when Main Event Jey botched a move, following last week’s top-rope dive on Theory and Waller.

This resulted in Jimmy Uso grilling his twin brother for making mistakes during the matches. He said that he didn’t see Jey beating Gunther, one who missed a dive he has been using for 15 years.

Ad

Shaking Mr. Yeet up a little, Big Jim said he needed to bring out “The Right Hand Man,” who went against Roman Reigns if he wished to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Thus, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner needs to bring more seriousness to his character.

#2 Jey Uso needs to bring back his rageful side

Ad

Jey Uso firmly stood against Roman Reigns, clashing with him several times before leaving The Bloodline. One such encounter saw him push The Tribal Chief to the edge in October 2020 in a Hell in a Cell 'I Quit' match. Main Event Jey dished out a lot of damage to Reigns and refused to give up.

Moreover, The Uce fought the match with a lot of rage and conviction as Sika and Afa Anoa’i watched the fight unfold from the audience. Ultimately, he lost the match when he was forced to give up because The OTC had captured Jimmy Uso in a Guillotine. If The Yeet Master brings back his rageful side once again, he has a high chance of defeating Gunther.

Ad

#1 Being ready to do whatever it takes to win

Jey Uso’s WrestleMania 41 match against The Ring General isn’t going to be a straightforward one. While the World Heavyweight Champion is already a dominating superstar, Main Event Jey could also see some interference helping him. This includes his Imperium brother Ludwig Kaiser and his new enemies, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Ad

Gunther hasn’t shied away from taking advantage of external help, as seen during his feud against Damian Priest. Thus, Jey Uso must be prepared for anything and do whatever it takes to endure and deliver a lot of damage to emerge victorious.

It would be interesting to see if Mr. Yeet finally ends his losing streak against The Ring General and becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback