4 things John Cena can do on the go-home WWE SmackDown for WrestleMania 41

As advertised by WWE, John Cena will appear on the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. The 16-time world champion was last seen on the March 31 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he was laid out by Cody Rhodes after a heated verbal exchange. His appearance on the go-home installation of the blue brand gives him the chance to gain some momentum heading into Las Vegas.

Ad

As the Road to the Show of Shows comes to an end, what will the legend have in store for the fans? Will he finally get the upper hand on his so-called successor? Will he make use of The Rock's backing to deliver a last-minute swerve? Will he unleash a brand new level of heel brutality?

Here are four things John Cena could do on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41:

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#4. John Cena cuts one last promo on Cody Rhodes on the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has seen Cody Rhodes consistently get the final word on John Cena in their promo exchanges. The American Nightmare has firmly been on the front foot post-Elimination Chamber, leaving his challenger in a weakened position. The Cenation Leader is due an advantage in this buildup, and such an upper hand could come on SmackDown's go-home show.

On his final appearance before WrestleMania 41, the Hollywood star could use his famed mic skills to get in the champion's head and plant some doubt. This would add some intrigue to their match on Sunday, leaving fans guessing as to who will win. Given Cena's proven ability to build feuds with his microphone wizardry, this could be a safe and effective way for him to get fans more invested.

Ad

The next option might not be as safe...

#3. John Cena gets the physical upper hand on the Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes stands tall over John Cena on the March 31st episode of RAW [Image: WWE.com]

Since John Cena's vicious Elimination Chamber assault on Cody Rhodes, leading to him turning to the dark side, the duo has barely had any physical confrontation on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The one time they actually locked up, The American Nightmare got the upper hand, ducking a cheap shot from his challenger and delivering a Cross Rhodes.

Ad

On the final SmackDown before The Showcase of The Immortals, The Cenation Leader has a chance to correct this imbalance. The heel megastar could execute a sneak attack on the champion and stand tall in the final chapter of their WrestleMania feud.

Could he go as far as The Rock last year and make the 39-year-old bleed?

#2. John Cena sends a message to Cody Rhodes by attacking another WWE Superstar

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena making Cody Rhodes bleed just 48 hours before their epic Undisputed WWE Title match at WrestleMania 41 could put the big clash in jeopardy. However, the Cenation Leader could send a message just as strong by delivering a vicious beatdown on another beloved superstar. Someone like R-Truth, who has called Cena his "childhood hero", could be perfect for this spot.

The 16-time world champion attacking someone like Truth could really drive home his mindset change and add major emotional stakes to their Sunday match. This would be an elegant way to fuel the flames for the Undisputed WWE Championship match while avoiding contact between the two competitors. It could also set up a future short-term feud between Truth and Cena!

Ad

#1. John Cena adds a stipulation to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 courtesy of The Rock

Expand Tweet

Ad

After an epic turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena's alliance with The Rock has barely come into play on the Road to WrestleMania 41. No explanation has been given as to why The Cenation Leader "sold his soul" to The Great One and what it means for the former's match with Cody Rhodes at The Showcase Of Immortals.

The final SmackDown before The 41st Show of Shows could address that, with The Final Boss using his influence to stack the odds against the man who rejected his offer. The Brahma Bull could use his power as a board member to introduce a stipulation in a bid to swing the odds in favor of his ally. He could even announce that he will be in Cena's corner on Sunday.

This could eventually open up a path for someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin to interfere on behalf of the champion in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Methodius Uwizera Methodius Uwizera is a journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily writing WWE features. While he is an IT professional, Methodius minored in English in high school. His passion for writing and professional wrestling led him to take up his current role. He has been working for Sportskeeda for over two years.



To ensure his articles are factually accurate and reliable, Methodius conducts comprehensive research and sources information from credible news outlets.



A big fan of John Cena, Methodius admires the 16-time WWE World Champion’s ability to recover from setbacks without compromising on his ethics. If given the chance to book a storyline in WWE, Methodius would like to produce Cena’s retirement program. He would have The Cenation Leader turn into a mega heel and align with Austin Theory and MJF. Methodius would book the wrestling legend to win his 17th World Championship and the Intercontinental Title before Friedman and Theory betray him.



When not producing intriguing features on pro wrestling, Methodius loves to watch football (soccer) and a wide range of movies. A good goalkeeping display speaks to his soul. Know More