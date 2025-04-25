4 things John Cena can do on SmackDown after Randy Orton assault on WWE RAW

John Cena is advertised for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Fans are expecting The Leader of Cenation to address the RKO executed by Randy Orton on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Fans have speculated that The Viper will be The Champ's next challenger, but their feud needs to be reignited properly before a match is made official.

Here are four things John Cena can do on SmackDown tonight:

#4. Announce a match against Randy Orton for Backlash

The Apex Predator has been announced for Backlash 2025. However, until RAW, no one quite knew who he would be going up against at the premium live event.

The Leader of the Cenation has only 26 dates remaining with WWE, and one of them could be Backlash. On tonight's SmackDown, John Cena can announce a title match against The Legend Killer at the upcoming show, making it his first title defense.

#3. John Cena can launch an assault on The Apex Predator

The sneaky RKO outta nowhere is definitely not something the Undisputed WWE Champion will let slide. There will be consequences, and Randy Orton must watch his back.

Even though he is not advertised for SmackDown tonight, Orton might be in the arena, possibly to confront The Franchise Player. However, Cena might not even allow Randy Orton to reach the ramp.

The Champ can launch a brutal backstage assault on The Apex Predator and proceed to cut a promo while showing the assault on the arena's display panels.

#2. The Champ can agree to a championship match, but on one condition

John Cena knows he has to put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against someone. However, he might not grant championship matches to whoever asks.

On tonight's show, The Franchise Player can reveal that he will grant Randy Orton a championship match, but The Apex Predator would have to earn it. So, he could either win a number one contender's match (after convincing Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis to get one) or he could win the Money in the Bank ladder match to secure the contract to a cash-in.

On the other hand, if Cody Rhodes wants a rematch, Cena can demand Orton vs. Rhodes to decide the number one contender.

#1. Invite Randy Orton to have a face-to-face confrontation

John Cena has been yelling at the top of his voice about being disrespected continuously. So, the fact that Randy Orton RKO'd him without having a verbal confrontation first might come off as a cowardly move.

On tonight's show, The Champ can invite The Legend Killer to have a verbal confrontation with him, rather than coming up behind him. He can call out Orton's actions and reveal that The Apex Predator knows where to find him!

