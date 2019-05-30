×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Biggest things Jon Moxley hated about WWE as revealed on Talk is Jericho 

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.50K   //    30 May 2019, 11:24 IST

Jon Moxey wasn't afraid to call out his former boss
Jon Moxey wasn't afraid to call out his former boss

Jon Moxley's interview with Chris Jericho has been the talk of the wrestling world since it dropped and has quickly become the most listened to episode of Talk Is Jericho.

Looking back at what Jon Moxley said, let's go over the 4 biggest problems he had with WWE which led him to leave.

#4 The direction of his character

Remember Mitch the plant?
Remember Mitch the plant?

One big issue Jon Moxley had during his time in WWE was the direction of his character. He said that he and Vince saw the character differently, with Vince seeing Dean Ambrose as a whacky character rather than the grittier image Moxley himself had.

Moxley described one of the promos Vince once sent to him, which described a number of things Ambrose had done on his way to the arena that day including riding a unicycle backward.

Moxley went on to say that he went down to meet Vince McMahon and talk about the promo and described what happened next:

"Now it’s out of the writer’s hands, now I gotta go in and talk to Vince. Alright. I go in and talk to Vince, I’m like, “Yo, I can’t say all this stuff. It’s ridiculous.” And he’s like, “Oh! It’s such good shit! Oh, this stuff! This is the reason people like you! It’s why they connect to you! You’re different! This is you!” And I’ve had a million conversations with him that are almost this exact same conversation about similar promos or things. You know, “This is you! It’s such good shit! This is what makes you, you!” And I said, “So I’m an idiot?” And he goes, “No, hahaha! It’s you! You’re different!” And I’m like, “Okay.” And I don’t know where we landed on that particular promo or whatever, but that kind of sums up the battle I’ve been fighting for six years." H/T: WrestlingInc
1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Vince McMahon
Advertisement
11 astonishing WWE backstage secrets Jon Moxley revealed on Talk is Jericho
RELATED STORY
5 things Jon Moxley revealed since AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals how Vince McMahon reacted to him leaving
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals the story behind his Twitter video
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley & AEW Double or Nothing: 4 biggest questions that need answering
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Things that prove that Jon Moxley is showing up to compete  
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals why he signed with All Elite Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
5 options for Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jon Moxley picked AEW over WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley secretly revealed his move to AEW in his final WWE interview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us