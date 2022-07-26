A career as a goalkeeper, working in the food industry: 4 things you didn't know about WWE Superstar Gunther

Gunther has taken the WWE roster by storm since his arrival. He has steamrolled everyone he has faced and is the current Intercontinental Champion. Together with associate Ludwig Kaiser, he has been a force on SmackDown, and looks like a million bucks.

The former WALTER demolished everyone in NXT UK. He is best known for his record-breaking NXT United Kingdom Championship reign, having held the title for a staggering 870 days, which is the longest championship reign in WWE history since 1988.

Fans know a lot about The Ring General, but there are some details about him that they may not be aware of. On that note, we will take a look at four things you may not know about Gunther.

#4, On our list of lesser-known things about WWE Superstar Gunther: He wanted to be a soccer goalkeeper

No one would score past Gunther if he became a goalkeeper

Gunther is known as The Ring General, but he was a general on the soccer pitch as well. He started playing soccer at the tender age of six and wanted to become a goalkeeper when he grew up.

However, the Austrian didn't like the lifestyle he would have to adopt if he were to become a professional soccer player. This led him to venture down the path of pro wrestling, something we as wrestling fans are thankful for.

Would he have become the next Manuel Neuer had he stuck to soccer? Given his talent, we wouldn't have bet against him.

#3. He moved to Germany when he was 20 years old

The Intercontinental Champion was born and raised in Austria. However, Gunther moved to Germany at the age of 20 as the country was comparatively a better place for wrestlers to hone their craft than Austria.

The Ring General joined wXw and quickly began establishing himself as a wrestling prodigy. His work was appreciated by fans, which led to him getting offers to wrestle in the United States and in the United Kingdom. The rest, as they say, is history.

#2. He used to work at a meat factory

The Ring General has gone through hardships

Like many other wrestlers, Gunther struggled in his early days to get to where he is now. Wrestling is a profession that doesn't pay well in the beginning, and he had to work other jobs to support his career.

The current Intercontinental Champion worked several jobs before focusing entirely on wrestling. The one that stands out the most is his stint at a meat factory, where he made €5 an hour. Having to work hard to achieve all the success that he has today, he thoroughly deserves every ounce of it.

#1. He is married to fellow wrestler Jinny

Following his divorce, Gunther began dating fellow wrestler Jinny. They confirmed their relationship in November last year, and tied the knot earlier this month. His wife is honing her craft at NXT UK, which is where they met.

Jinny is an English professional wrestler. She is a former Progress Women's Champion and RevPro British Women's Champion.

The Intercontinental Champion posted a lovely picture of himself and his wife on his Twitter account after their marriage. We are delighted for the happy couple and wish them well.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far