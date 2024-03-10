4 things KSI can do at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Major match against legendary world champion, interference in title bout

WWE SmackDown featured a huge surprise this past Friday. Logan Paul kicked off the show and praised himself before telling the audience that they were witnessing history. While he was technically correct, it was not history that the crowd exactly embraced.

Logan revealed that the Stamford-based company was showcasing a sponsor on the mat for the very first time and that it would be for his Prime hydration drink. Then, he invited celebrity and business partner KSI to join him in the ring, and the pair took a photo.

However, things went south for the pair shortly thereafter. Randy Orton, who was seeking revenge for an attack from Paul at Elimination Chamber: Perth, showed up. He attempted to hit Logan with an RKO, but Paul escaped. He then rocked KSI with a vicious RKO, leaving the boxer lying down in the ring.

KSI has now made a handful of appearances in World Wrestling Entertainment. In fact, there is a chance he could eventually become a regular like Logan. If he does return, the most likely date is WrestleMania 40. This article will look at a few things the massive influencer could do if he appears at The Show of Shows.

Below are four things KSI can do at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. He can manage Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022

Perhaps the easiest thing KSI could do if he were to return to WWE programming at WrestleMania 40 is serve as Logan Paul's manager at the event. The pair have formed an established bond in the Stamford-based company's lore, so it would not be a stretch if KSI joined the Maverick at the show.

It is not yet clear what Logan will actually do at WWE WrestleMania 40. Most people believe that he will defend his prized United States Championship. He won the coveted belt back at Crown Jewel 2023 by defeating the legendary and iconic Rey Mysterio.

Whether Logan defends his title, competes in some multi-man bout, or even wrestles in a tag team match, Paul could use a corner man hyping him up and offering advice. KSI could fill that role nicely.

#3. KSI could team up with Logan Paul in a tag team match

The fact that KSI and Logan Paul are friends could mean that the boxer will do more than simply stand in Paul's corner at WWE WrestleMania 40. An interesting move could be for Paul and KSI to be a tag team at The Show of Shows.

KSI is an athlete. He has a 4-1-1 record in professional boxing. He is also 1-0-1 in amateur boxing. With a total of five wins under his belt, he is certainly credible away from WWE, which in turn could make him credible in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut as well.

The pair could potentially team up to fight Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. If the Stamford-based promotion wanted to hide his weaknesses further, they could add Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to the heel side and tandem to the babyface end and make it an eight-man tag team match.

#2. He could help Logan pick up a win with a surprise appearance

WWE loves to advertise talent, especially celebrities, for WrestleMania. By promoting talent, matches, and stars from outside of the industry ahead of time, the Stamford-based promotion adds more attention to the show. This, in theory, can lead to ticket sales.

WrestleMania 40 is almost sold out, however, and the promotion does not necessarily need to promote a KSI appearance to boost sales or attention. Instead, they could feature the entertainer as a surprise.

This could be in the form of surprisingly interfering on behalf of Logan Paul in whatever WWE United States Championship match he may have. KSI could sneak out from the crowd or even from under the ring and blast Logan's opponent with a chair or otherwise distract them long enough for Paul to get the upper hand and win.

#1. KSI could go one-on-one with Randy Orton

As noted, KSI got physical when he appeared on WWE SmackDown. However, he was not planning on it. Randy Orton showed up, Logan Paul escaped, and Orton proceeded to nail KSI with a brutal RKO.

However, it did not end there as Orton took a sip from a Prime bottle and proceeded to pour it on the crotch of KSI, who was lying in the middle of the ring. Orton humiliated the boxer and influencer in front of the WWE Universe live on SmackDown.

KSI could be out for revenge and challenge Randy Orton to a one-on-one match at The Show of Shows. Given his athletic background and charisma, he could potentially make a good wrestler. Since Logan Paul has done a masterful job as a professional wrestler, maybe KSI can give it a whirl next.

