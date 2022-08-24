Reunion with former rivals, attack by top star- 4 things Kurt Angle can do on WWE RAW next week

This past week on RAW, WWE announced the return of Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for next week's episode of the red brand. The Olympic Gold Medalist's comeback will mark his first live appearance for the promotion in over two years.

Under the regime of Triple H, weekly television has seemingly become must-see again, with the creative team consistently delivering surprises. On the latest edition of RAW, Trish Stratus returned to her hometown, Edge competed in the main event, and Johnny Gargano made a triumphant return to the company.

Hence, Kurt Angle's appearance could carry significant bearing and may be more than just a one-off. This listicle explores four possible things he could do on RAW next week.

#4 Kurt Angle could deliver an Olympic Slam to Chad Gable in front of his hometown

Like most special appearances from WWE legends, Angle's return on RAW next week may be a maneuver to generate a pop and boost ratings for the program. It may have zero long-term implications, making it a short-lived homecoming for the Hall of Famer.

The segment could play out with the former RAW general manager emerging to a chorus of "You suck" chants from the live Pittsburgh crowd. Angle could then reminisce about his accomplishments in the town before being interrupted by an under-card superstar, most probably Chad Gable, who has been compared to the Olympic Gold Medalist in the recent past.

After trading a few insults, Angle could deliver a devastating Angle Slam to Gable, who also happens to be his storyline son Jason Jordan's former tag-team partner. If WWE does include Otis in the potential segment, someone like Kevin Owens, who recently stunned the heavyweight, could be there with Angle to neutralize the heel duo.

#3 Kevin Owens could viciously attack Kurt Angle to gain momentum

You really love to see it. Kevin Owens brought back the duct tape shirtYou really love to see it. Kevin Owens brought back the duct tape shirt😤You really love to see it. https://t.co/8xasXTeURr

Speaking of Kevin Owens, he recently reverted to his old roots, bringing back his vicious, menacing Prizefighter moniker. On this week's RAW, KO emerged in his iconic duct-tape shirt and was involved in a stellar match with Chad Gable.

While he was cheered on Monday's show, Owens is seemingly still a heel. He previously put Ezekiel, a popular star with an intriguing character, on the shelf with a devastating Apron Powerbomb. The former Universal Champion also recently got in the face of heavy fan-favorite Drew McIntyre.

Although his character may be hinging on the boundaries between a babyface and a heel, he could gain considerable momentum by assaulting a beloved legend like Kurt Angle in the latter's hometown. A vicious attack would instantly put the locker room on notice.

If WWE chooses to solidify Owens as a heel, attacking Angle, a revered legend, is a wise way of gaining nuclear heat.

#2 Kurt Angle could run into former TNA rivals Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles backstage

Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley are three names synonymous with IMPACT Wrestling and TNA (Total Nonstop Action). The three veterans carried the promotion on their shoulders for a long time and have battled each other several times during their illustrious careers.

The All Mighty and The Phenomenal One have been involved with each other lately, both as rivals and tag-team partners against the duo of The Miz and Ciampa. On the other hand, the Olympic Hero has been away from television for the past few years.

However, the three men will likely be in the same building on RAW next week. A backstage segment where the TNA stalwarts reflect on their careers and trade a few verbal jobs appears to be on the cards, especially considering WWE's affinity for such five-minute teasers.

#1 Kurt Angle could announce himself as the Special Guest Referee for Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Riddle

Kurt Angle was once rumored to manage Riddle

One of the most highly-anticipated matches for WWE Clash at the Castle is Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Riddle. These two rivals have zero remorse for each other and are expected to compete a barbaric match on September 3.

If WWE wants Angle to be featured more regularly in non-wrestling gigs, becoming a Special Guest Referee would be an excellent way to initiate the transition. Jeff Jarrett took up the same role for The Usos vs. The Street Profits at SummerSlam, heralding the creative team's interest in keeping such legends relevant.

Moreover, the Hall of Famer was once offered to become Riddle's manager when The Original Bro was called up to the main roster. Back in his days as RAW GM, Angle had regular run-ins with Seth Rollins. Given his history with both men, it does seem logical to add the Olympic Gold Medalist to the mix to ensure a fair fight.

If Angle is advertised to appear for Clash at the Castle, it could cultivate some last-minute hype and interest for the high-profile premium live event.

