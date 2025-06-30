4 Things left to do on John Cena's WWE retirement tour after defeating CM Punk

John Cena successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night Of Champions 2025. The 17-time world champion and his iconic nemesis were rolling back the years when interference from Seth Rollins and his group and counter-interference from Penta and Sami Zayn changed the complexion of the bout. Amid the ensuing chaos, The Never Seen Seventeen managed to "escape" with his gold intact.

Now that Cena has settled his score with The Second City Saint for the last time, one wonders what other loose ends are left for him to tie up. Having closed his chapter with other iconic rivals such as Randy Orton, the end feels closer than ever for The Greatest Of All Time. Before he hangs up the jorts for good, though, there are a number of things he needs to give closure on his retirement tour.

Here are four things left for John Cena to do on his WWE retirement tour following his final encounter with CM Punk at Night Of Champions 2025

#4. John Cena needs to drop the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader ended The American Nightmare's first world title reign at 378 days to become a record-setting 17-time World Champion and cement his heel run. He has since gone on a title run that, true to the pattern of his 23-year career, has proved polarizing.

Having retained against iconic rivals Randy Orton and CM Punk, Cena finds himself face to face with the man he dethroned at SummerSlam. As the former Chain Gang leader faces the man many have appointed his spiritual successor, he must put the latter over at Met Life Stadium. Having already lost to the Hollywood mega star, Rhodes can not afford another loss if he is to maintain his momentum.

As such, the former AEW EVP must get his win and title back at the Biggest Party of the Summer. That title change could trigger the next entry on this list.

#3. John Cena must turn babyface before the end of his WWE retirement tour

For almost 20 years, John Cena forged himself a legacy as arguably the greatest babyface in WWE history. Once he is retired, the lasting memory of him will be that of the Stamford-based company's ultimate hero, the embodiment of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. As such, it would arguably be wrong for him to end his retirement tour as a heel.

The 17-time World Champion has teased a babyface turn a few times, most prominently in his bouts against R-Truth and CM Punk. Could a second encounter with Cody Rhodes be the turning point that reminds him who he really is? Could a loss to The American Nightmare sober up The Cenation Leader? Could The Rock replace the latter with the former, orchestrating a double turn at SummerSlam?

John Cena's final face turn is a matter of when, not if, and many fans can't wait to see how it plays out

#2. John Cena must face AJ Styles one last time in WWE

John Cena (L) exchanges words with iconic rival AJ Styles (R) [Image: WWE.com]

Over his retirement tour, John Cena has done a good job of incorporating his most iconic career rivals into his WWE retirement tour. Having interacted with top stars such as Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, he aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber before facing Randy Orton, R-Truth, and CM Punk as Undisputed Champion.

As the Peacemaker star heads deeper into the tail end of his final run, there are a few former foes, like AJ Styles and The Miz, that fans would love to see him face again. The Phenomenal One sits atop most of these wishlists, having arguably been Cena's greatest in-ring dance partner. It would be a big missed opportunity for the retirement tour to end without the duo locking horns one final time.

The former Bullet Club leader's involvement in the Intercontinental Title picture could allow The Franchise Player to tie up one final loose end.

#1. John Cena should become a WWE Grand Slam champion before retiring

Heading into the 2025 John Cena WWE retirement tour, winning a record 17th World Title was the biggest milestone on fans' wishlists. Winning the Intercontinental championship to become a Grand Slam champion was a close second. The Cenation Leader completed the former at WrestleMania 41, and is widely expected to lose his prized accolade at SummerSlam.

Should this happen, there will be four months left for him to go after the Grand Slam, which could allow him to do two things. For one, he could face iconic rivals like AJ Styles and The Miz once more, closing a few more final chapters in his career. Additionally, he could put over a younger star like Dominik Mysterio while dropping the title, helping build a future pillar of the company.

