4 things Liv Morgan can do in WWE while she is injured

WWE fans received some bad news over the past week. The story started off worrying enough, as Liv Morgan's match with Kairi Sane on RAW last Monday was stopped due to an apparent shoulder injury.

Later on in the program, commentary revealed that Morgan suffered a separated shoulder. Some fans and analysts feared the worst, while others hoped it would be a minor separation.

Unfortunately, those who feared the worst were proven correct. Reports later came out stating that Morgan would need surgery for her damaged shoulder. Provided that the news is accurate, this means she will very likely miss the rest of 2025 and maybe even some of 2026.

With that being said, just because Morgan can't wrestle for a while does not mean she can't be on RAW each week. There are several potential roles for the former SmackDown Women's Champion, after all. This article will take a look at four different things Morgan can do on WWE TV while she is healing from her shoulder injury.

Below are four things Liv Morgan can do in WWE while she is injured.

#4. Liv Morgan could be a commentator on WWE programming

WWE Monday Night RAW has two members of the commentary team each week. Long-time company veteran Michael Cole leads play-by-play while former NFL star and part-time wrestler Pat McAfee provides color commentary.

Commentary is a key aspect of wrestling, but major companies have been noticeably short on female commentators. While Renee Young or Beth Phoenix had runs in the hot seat, it is certainly rare, especially compared to their male counterparts.

Since Liv is hurt, the charismatic star could try to take on commentary duty each week on RAW. Working with Michael Cole and Pat, for example, means she wouldn't have to lead anything. Instead, Liv could provide extra color and insight that perhaps McAfee can't provide. This could be especially effective for matches from the women's division.

#3. She could be the mouthpiece for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. Liv Morgan is part of the group, and she is joined by Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor. Roxanne Perez is also seemingly part of the stable.

While the group doesn't exactly feature bad mic workers by any means, Liv Morgan could become the de facto voice of the WWE stable moving forward. Essentially, she can be The Judgment Day's mouthpiece.

What this means is every time one of the members comes out, for a match or a promo, Liv speaks up on their behalf. Essentially, she'll take a similar role as Lana had with Rusev or Paul Heyman often has with his clients.

#2. Morgan could become the women's division's General Manager

WWE has four General Managers assigned to their official brands. Monday Night RAW is led by Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis leads Friday Night SmackDown, Ava is in charge of NXT, and Stevie Turner runs Evolve.

With that being said, there could be a role for Liv Morgan as an authority figure that could be a bit different from the norm. Adam Pearce could share some of his duties and allow Liv to become the WWE RAW General Manager of the women's division.

This would allow a female voice to lead the women's division moving forward, which could make for some interesting segments and stories. TNA Wrestling has done something similar in the past, so World Wrestling Entertainment could certainly give it a shot with Morgan.

#1. She could pop up and keep causing trouble for Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez was brought into the mix with The Judgment Day thanks to Finn Balor. This initially began while Liv Morgan was away from WWE programming, so she clearly wasn't included in the decision-making.

There has been major tension between The Prodigy and The Miracle Kid. Roxanne seemingly flirted with Dominik Mysterio, which only caused more issues between them. If the issues are bad enough, Liv could pop up on Monday nights, just to create turmoil and cause trouble for Perez.

This would be similar to the story between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. Punk, despite being hurt, routinely would show up and ruin Drew's big moments and cost him major matches. If the issues between Liv and Roxanne are personal enough, Morgan could replicate this formula.

